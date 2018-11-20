On the seventh day of December, Netflix gave to me, the first of several Christmas movies. (And TV specials, but that doesn't really work rhyme-wise with the lyrics, you know?) In the weeks leading up to Santa's arrival, there will be a total of seven original Christmas specials and movies coming to Netflix this December. That means you can go ahead and blow through your old holiday favorites now, and still have new stuff to watch while you're decking the halls with boughs of holly.

Starting Dec. 7, the streaming giant will roll out its first batch of original Christmastime content. There'll legitimately be something for everyone to watch, including a raunchy Italian film about a holiday tryst, a family-friendly British series that's sure to be merry and bright, a reality TV special filled with epic baking fails, and a few Christmas-themed cartoons, too.

If none of those appeal to you, though, perhaps you'd prefer a slightly darker twist on holiday entertainment? Like, say, a very spooky Chilling Adventures of Sabrina special? Yep, that's happening. In the wake of the recently-released reboot series, 'Brina and company are back with A Midwinter's Tale. 'Tis the season for seances, apparently.

So, get ready to settle in for some eggnog and chill. These Christmas specials and movies just might end up being your new holiday favorites.

1 '5 Star Christmas' (Dec. 7) Netflix 5 Star Christmas is far from a Hallmark holiday movie. Actually, the way Netflix describes it, it's far from any kind of holiday movie. First of all, it's tagged as "absurd," "raunchy," and "irreverent." Then there's the synopsis, which reads, "When the Italian prime minister meets his lover and political rival while on an official trip to Budapest during Christmas week, things go topsy-turvy."

2 'Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas' (Dec. 7) Netflix On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, there's Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas. This is way more up the Hallmark alley. While the town of Bright Fields prepares for its Mistletoe Ball, according to Netflix, "a broken ornament leads Zoe to a family secret." A little vague, sure. Likely to be filled with family-friendly glad tidings, though? Definitely.

3 'Nailed It! Holiday!' (Dec. 7) Netflix Now this is a true Christmas treat. Nicole Byer and chef Jacques Torres are back to host a holiday edition of Netflix's hit baking competition, Nailed It! The streaming service promises "missing ingredients, impossible asks, and desserts that look delightfully sad" throughout the special, and you might just end up with a little inspiration, too.

4 'Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas' (Dec. 7) Netflix The second season of this adults-only anime cartoon is filled with a star-studded cast of voices, including Jaden Smith, Jude Law, and Susan Sarandon. The holidays definitely aren't going to be stress-free for Neo Yokio's Kaz (Jaden Smith), who will be forced to "[juggle] the Secret Santa competition, his Aunt Angelique's visit, and his nemesis Arcangelo's [Jason Schwartzman] Christmas plotting," as per Netflix.

5 'Super Monsters & the Wish Star' (Dec. 7) Netflix Super Monsters is a kid-friendly cartoon series that first debuted on Netflix back in October 2017. Now, the show is coming back for a very merry Christmas special that will surely bring all kinds of holiday cheer and tons of spirited fun for the whole family.

6 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale' (Dec. 14) Netflix It's only been a few months since the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series was released, but Sabrina (played by Kiernan Shipka) and her squad are coming back for a spooky, seasonal seance on Dec. 14. Netflix's official description of the special (as per The Wrap and Decider) reads, "The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories." Sounds tame enough, right? Just don't forget that they technically worship the devil, though, so ...

7 'Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle' (Dec. 14) Netflix The synopsis of this Netflix original is hilariously confusing, which means it's probably going to be delightfully wacky in the best way possible. Teddy gets snowed in at a bowling alley, which may cause him to miss the Festival of Lights for the very first time. Fear not, though, because Emil "insists the Christmas moose will save the day." Like ... what? Who is the Prince? What is a Christmas moose? No clue, but definitely looking forward to finding out.