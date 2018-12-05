Looking to deck the halls with thrills and chills instead of holly this year? The Spellman family has got you covered. The first trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special was released on Wednesday, and it seems as if Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her family will find themselves facing off against plenty of ghosts and demons this Winter Solstice.

The trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter Tale — which blends the typical Yuletide fare, like visits to Santa and sleigh bells, with the Netflix show's dark, creepy aesthetic — finds the Spellman family getting ready to celebrate a "Bright Solstice" and all that it entails. But in true Sabrina style, there's an ominous mood that hangs over all of the festivities.

"It's time to light the Yule Log," Zelda (Miranda Otto) says early on in the clip. "Otherwise who knows what might come down our chimney." (Considering her statement is punctuated by a shot of Santa attempting to kidnap Sabrina, it seems that the Spellman family is right to be concerned about creepy visitors this holiday season.)

But a menacing Santa is nothing compared to the terrifying ghost who seems to be haunting everyone's favorite magical family during their Winter Solstice celebrations. Dressed in a white nightgown, with shockingly white hair and glowing red eyes, the ghost appears behind Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) at multiple points in the trailer, promising fans plenty of spooks and jump scares to go with their hot cocoa.

Netflix on YouTube

However, the truly terrifying part of the ghost's presence is the implication that she may have been conjured by Sabrina and the Weird Sisters during some kind of prayer or ritual. At one point, the girls are seen sitting in a circle, with their hands on a table that contains a white nightgown that looks eerily similar to the one that the ghost wears. In the next shot, the nightgown floats up above the witches' heads, while the record player scratches to a halt, and the trailer jumps to a shot of a demon in the corner of the room. In other words, it's pretty standard celebrations for the students of the Academy of Unseen Arts.

One of the most interesting teases from the trailer for A Midwinter Tale is the fact that the show will already be exploring the implications of Sabrina signing her name in the Book of the Beast and becoming a full-blown member of the Church of the Night. With her new — and much more intense — powers, Sabrina seems capable of plenty of dark magic. And rather than wait until Season 2 premieres in April to use those powers to conjure spirits and raise people from the dead (again), it looks as if Sabrina will be using her newfound evil much sooner. Unfortunately, with the young witch's track record for casting spells and conjuring beasts that have ended up wreaking havoc on Greendale, it doesn't look as if anyone will be having a holly jolly holiday now that Sabrina is leaning into her dark side.

Courtesy of Netflix

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter Tale also promises to keep the mystery of Sabrina's parents — and what killed them — alive, thanks to a quick shot that show's Sabrina watching her father present a baby to what looks like Satan himself.

According to Netflix's official logline for the special (via The Hollywood Reporter), the special will delve back into Sabrina's childhood, and fans "will get a chance to see what the character was like as a youngster." (The younger Sabrina will be played by Haunting of Hill House star McKenna Grace.) "While the Church of Night celebrates the Solstice, that won't stop young Sabrina from asking for something special," the description continues, hinting at the dark, twisted secrets of Sabrina's past.

Either way, fans can expect The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter Tale to add a completely new kind of magic to the holiday season when it premieres on Netflix on Dec. 14.