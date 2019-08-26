For many children of the '80s, 1982's The Dark Crystal remains a cultural touchstone. The Jim Henson film is arguably the darkest entry in the famed puppeteer's catalogue, which has undoubtedly helped it to become a cult classic. Now, among the new shows and movies on Netflix this week, the world of The Dark Crystal will finally get a new story after 37 years.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a new 10 episode prequel series from Netflix. The series takes place years before the film, and is set during a time when the Gelfling view the Skeksis as benevolent overlords. That is, until one Gelfling witnesses the dark source of the Skeksis' power, sparking a revolution among Gelfling-kind. Considering that the Gelfling were nearly extinct in the original film, we're guessing this revolution has a pretty dark outcome, which should no doubt satisfy fans of the original movie.

The series, which features some of the most incredible puppetry you're likely to ever see, also boasts a tremendously impressive cast. Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sigourney Weaver, Helena Bonham Carter, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lena Headey, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Simon Pegg, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Harvey Fierstein, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key, Mark Hamill, and a number of other familiar voices all share billing on the stacked series.

In addition to The Dark Crystal, Netflix has a number of other shows and films hitting their streams this week, and you can find the best of the bunch below.

1. 'Falling Inn Love' - Aug. 29 Netflix on YouTube Rom-com veteran Christin Milian portrays an executive who wins an inn in New Zealand and ends up falling for a local contractor in this Netflix original film.

2. 'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' - Aug. 30 Netflix on YouTube The '80s dark fantasy classic returns in this breathtaking new prequel series.

3. 'The A List' - Aug. 30 The A List Official on YouTube Prepare for the unexpected in this intense new teen summer camp series.

4. 'Carole & Tuesday' - Aug. 30 Daiku.Media.Anime on YouTube Netflix loves their anime series, and this one about two musical partners on Mars is their latest example of the genre.

5. 'Styling Hollywood' - Aug. 30 Netflix on YouTube This new reality series follows a couple who run a celebrity styling business together.

6. '300' - Sept. 1 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The action classic with abs for days arrives on Netflix to pump you up.

7. 'American Psycho' - Sept. 1 LionsgateVOD on YouTube One of Christian Bale's most impressive performances will either terrify you, humor you, or maybe do both.

8. 'Dante's Peak' - Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube It's up to Pierce Brosnan to save a town from a volcano in this goofy '90s thriller.

9. 'Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.': Season 6 ABC on YouTube Now's your chance to catch up on the penultimate season of the long-running Marvel series.

10. 'My Sister's Keeper' Warner Bros. on YouTube This heartbreaking drama starring Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin raises some tough ethical questions.

11. 'Mystic River' Warner Bros. on YouTube This acclaimed drama took home multiple Oscars back in 2004.

12. 'Open Season' Open Season (2006) - Trailer on YouTube This 2006 animated comedy, which stars Martin Lawrence and Ashton Kutcher, is basically a time capsule for its era.

13. 'Rebel in the Rye' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Nicholas Hoult stars as reclusive author J. D. Salinger in this biopic.

14. 'Scream': Season 3 TV Promos on YouTube The third season of MTV's horror series is here to haunt your Labor Day weekend.

15. 'Stripes' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Bill Murray and the late Harold Ramis team up for this pre-Ghostbusters comedy classic.

16. 'Superbad' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the greatest comedies of this millennium returns to Netflix.

17. 'The Lake House' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Speed co-stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunite for this supernatural love story.

18. 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers' & 'The Return Of The King' Skober on YouTube The second and third installments of the epic trilogy march onto Netflix.