The New Movies & TV Shows On Netflix This Week Include The Return Of An ’80s Cult Classic
For many children of the '80s, 1982's The Dark Crystal remains a cultural touchstone. The Jim Henson film is arguably the darkest entry in the famed puppeteer's catalogue, which has undoubtedly helped it to become a cult classic. Now, among the new shows and movies on Netflix this week, the world of The Dark Crystal will finally get a new story after 37 years.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a new 10 episode prequel series from Netflix. The series takes place years before the film, and is set during a time when the Gelfling view the Skeksis as benevolent overlords. That is, until one Gelfling witnesses the dark source of the Skeksis' power, sparking a revolution among Gelfling-kind. Considering that the Gelfling were nearly extinct in the original film, we're guessing this revolution has a pretty dark outcome, which should no doubt satisfy fans of the original movie.
The series, which features some of the most incredible puppetry you're likely to ever see, also boasts a tremendously impressive cast. Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sigourney Weaver, Helena Bonham Carter, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lena Headey, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Simon Pegg, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Harvey Fierstein, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key, Mark Hamill, and a number of other familiar voices all share billing on the stacked series.
In addition to The Dark Crystal, Netflix has a number of other shows and films hitting their streams this week, and you can find the best of the bunch below.
1. 'Falling Inn Love' - Aug. 29
Rom-com veteran Christin Milian portrays an executive who wins an inn in New Zealand and ends up falling for a local contractor in this Netflix original film.
2. 'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' - Aug. 30
The '80s dark fantasy classic returns in this breathtaking new prequel series.
3. 'The A List' - Aug. 30
Prepare for the unexpected in this intense new teen summer camp series.
4. 'Carole & Tuesday' - Aug. 30
Netflix loves their anime series, and this one about two musical partners on Mars is their latest example of the genre.
5. 'Styling Hollywood' - Aug. 30
This new reality series follows a couple who run a celebrity styling business together.
6. '300' - Sept. 1
The action classic with abs for days arrives on Netflix to pump you up.
7. 'American Psycho' - Sept. 1
One of Christian Bale's most impressive performances will either terrify you, humor you, or maybe do both.
8. 'Dante's Peak' - Sept. 1
It's up to Pierce Brosnan to save a town from a volcano in this goofy '90s thriller.
9. 'Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.': Season 6
Now's your chance to catch up on the penultimate season of the long-running Marvel series.
10. 'My Sister's Keeper'
This heartbreaking drama starring Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin raises some tough ethical questions.
11. 'Mystic River'
This acclaimed drama took home multiple Oscars back in 2004.
12. 'Open Season'
This 2006 animated comedy, which stars Martin Lawrence and Ashton Kutcher, is basically a time capsule for its era.
13. 'Rebel in the Rye'
Nicholas Hoult stars as reclusive author J. D. Salinger in this biopic.
14. 'Scream': Season 3
The third season of MTV's horror series is here to haunt your Labor Day weekend.
15. 'Stripes'
Bill Murray and the late Harold Ramis team up for this pre-Ghostbusters comedy classic.
16. 'Superbad'
One of the greatest comedies of this millennium returns to Netflix.
17. 'The Lake House'
Speed co-stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunite for this supernatural love story.
18. 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers' & 'The Return Of The King'
The second and third installments of the epic trilogy march onto Netflix.
19. 'The Walking Dead': Season 9
If you haven't yet watched the most recent season of the AMC drama, now's your chance.
With the sirens' song of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and other exciting new offerings, Netflix is making sure you'll be spending this Labor Day weekend indoors.