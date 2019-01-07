Over the past several years, Disney fans who also subscribe to Netflix have been spoiled thanks to the distribution deal the two companies struck in 2012. Since then, Netflix has been the first home for every new Disney movie — including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars — just months after they leave cinemas. But with Disney's own streaming service called "Disney+" on the horizon, that deal is rapidly coming to an end. However, it isn't over yet, and among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week is the final new Star Wars film to hit the site as part of the original Disney deal.

Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted in theaters in May of last year, and it's set to arrive on Netflix on Jan 9. The Han Solo origin story is the most recent Star Wars film, and the last until Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in December of this year. By then, Disney+ will be up and running and the idea of Star Wars movies on Netflix will be nothing but a distant memory. But that day has not yet arrived, meaning Star Wars fans can still reap the benefits of the old Disney-Netflix deal by enjoying Solo.

After you've watched Solo, it will then be time to come to terms with the Star Wars-free future of Netflix, and you can do so by checking out one of the seven Netflix originals also debuting this week; all of which are listed below.

1 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - Jan 9 Star Wars on YouTube Star Wars will be leaving Netflix later this year when Disney+ arrives, so you'd better get your fill now.

2 'Godzilla: The Planet Eater' - Jan 9 MovieAccessTrailers on YouTube The third and final entry in Toho and Netflix's trilogy of Godzilla anime films sees the king of the monsters take on his greatest foe, the three-headed dragon Ghidorah.

3 'When Heroes Fly' - Jan 10 CANNESERIES on YouTube This Israeli drama series focuses on four Special Forces veterans who had a falling out during the 2006 war with Lebanon, but must work together again to rescue a friend in Colombia.

4 'Friends From College': Season 2 - Jan 11 Netflix on YouTube Netflix's star-studded comedy series returns for a second season of awkward reunions and unwise hookups.

5 'ReMastered: Massacre At The Stadium' - Jan 11 Netflix The latest installment in Netflix's musician-focused docuseries takes a look at the 1973 murder of Chilean singer Victor Jara and its aftermath.

6 'Sex Education' - Jan 11 Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original film boasts some big names (Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield) and a unique premise, as it tells the tale of an awkward teen (Butterfield) who gleans knowledge from his sex therapist mother (Anderson) in order to start his own fledgling high school sex therapy business.

7 'The Last Laugh' - Jan 11 Netflix on YouTube If you grew up on a steady diet of '80s films, then you're probably familiar with Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss; two of the top leading men from the decade. It's been a long time since either actor has starred in a high-profile film, which makes them the perfect stewards for this road comedy-drama about an aging talent manager (Chase) reuniting with his first client (Dreyfuss) for a comedy tour 50 years after they first took the business by storm.