There's pretty much no way that any one person can watch every new Netflix original series that comes out. Due to the streaming site's multibillion dollar investment strategy in original content, there are new series premiering constantly, and it's a real challenge keeping up with all of them. So you've got to pick your spots and focus on only the best that Netflix has to offer, and it just so happens that one of the site's greatest series is among the new shows and movies on Netflix this week: The Innocents.

The Innocents is a new supernatural YA romance series that plays like Twilight, Romeo & Juliet, and Stranger Things all rolled into one. It's about a teenage girl named June who runs away with her boyfriend Harry and then discovers that she has the ability to shape-shift into anyone she touches; an ability she inherited from her mother. After finding out about her strange powers, June and Harry have to avoid forces that aim to exploit her — like a mad scientist — while also facing the dangers of being together (their families want to keep them apart, and June's mother believes her powers will kill Harry). It's pretty high drama for a YA series, and it's the perfect antidote for late summer boredom.

But The Innocents isn't the only thing premiering on Netflix this week, so take a look at the full list below.

1 ‘Year One’ - Aug 21 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This 2009 comedy starring Jack Black and Michael Cera has the distinction of being the last film to be directed by the late, great Harold Ramis.

2 ‘Deadwind’ - Aug 23 originalversions on YouTube This Finnish import should satisfy your crime drama cravings.

3 ‘Follow This’ - Aug 23 Netflix on YouTube This doc takes a look at some Buzzfeed reporters as they investigate the pressing issues of the day.

4 ‘Great News’: Season 1 - Aug 23 Great News on YouTube In case you missed this NBC comedy from Tina Fey when it premiered last year, now's your chance to catch up.

5 ‘Ask the StoryBots’: Season 2 - Aug 24 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube The second season of this educational kids show is ready to stream.

6 ‘Bret Kreischer: Secret Time’ - Aug 24 Netflix on YouTube It's another Netflix comedy special, this time from the guy who inspired the film National Lampoon's Van Wilder, according to the New York Post.

7 ‘Ghoul’ - Aug 24 Netflix on YouTube This Indian horror miniseries, produced by scary movie maestro Jason Blum, sees a suspected terrorist at a military prison turn into a supernatural monster.

8 ‘The After Party’ - Aug 24 Netflix on YouTube This comedy about a young aspiring rapper features loads of cameos from hip hop icons like Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Pusha T, and DJ Khaled.

9 ‘The Innocents’ - Aug 24 Netflix on YouTube Prepare for lots of trippy tension in this stellar new series.

10 ‘Trolls: The Beat Goes On!’: Season 3 - Aug 24 DreamWorksTV on YouTube This animated spinoff of the 2016 Trolls movie is somehow already in its third season. Time flies when you're having fun — or when you're watching Trolls, apparently.