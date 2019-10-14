It's October, and you know what that means. The leaves are changing, the days are getting shorter, and the temperature's dropping. Halloween is right around the corner, so there's no better time of the year to enjoy some scary films. And among the new shows and movies on Netflix this week is a brand new horror film that will help you ring in the season in an unexpected way.

The film is called Eli, and it's not your average scary movie. The film is about a young boy, the titular Eli, who has an autoimmune disease that has caused him to live his life inside a literal bubble. As a last-ditch effort to cure him, his parents admit him to a sterile manor where he undergoes experimental procedures by a team of doctors. But Eli soon comes to the belief that his doctors may not have the best of intentions, as he begins feeling worse than ever before. Not only that, the boy starts having horrifying visions of ghostly apparitions in the manor, and it's unclear if these visions are caused by his treatments or if there really is something paranormal going on at the house. The film shares the same producers as the Netflix scare-fest The Haunting of Hill House, so you just know it's going to be a spooky good time.

But if you're not ready for your Halloween frights just yet, Netflix has plenty of other non-scary offerings coming out this week, too. Check out the full list below.

1. 'Dark Crimes' - Oct. 15 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Jim Carrey gets darker than ever before in this crime drama.

2. 'Ghosts Of Sugar Land' - Oct. 16 Netflix on YouTube This award-winning doc follows a group of young Muslim-Americans as they try and locate their friend, whom they fear has joined ISIS.

3. 'Sinister 2' - Oct. 16 Focus Features on YouTube You can watch this spooky horror sequel as part of your preparations for Halloween.

4. 'The Karate Kid' - Oct. 17 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the '80s biggest films lands on Netflix with the impact of a well-placed crane kick.

5. 'The Unlisted' - Oct. 17 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube A group of feisty kids tries to save the world from a nefarious plot in this fun new series out of Australia.

6. 'Eli' - Oct. 18 Netflix on YouTube As if having a horrible disease wasn't enough, now poor Eli has to deal with ghosts, too.

7. 'The Yard': Season 1 - Oct. 18 MVSRS on YouTube The first season of this Turkish prison drama makes Orange Is the New Black look like a walk in the park.

8. 'Baby': Season 2 - Oct. 18 Netflix on YouTube The second season of this Italian teen soap is even more daring than the first.

9. 'Interior Design Masters' - Oct. 18 BBC Trailers on YouTube You'll be rearranging your apartment after checking out this British reality series about — you guessed it — interior designers.

10. 'The House Of Flowers': Season 2 - Oct. 18 MVSRS on YouTube This black comedy series out of Mexico proves there's more to Mexican scripted TV than telenovelas.

11. 'The Laundromat' - Oct. 18 Netflix on YouTube Yes, that's screen legend Meryl Streep starring in a Netflix original. The film industry is dead, long live the film industry.

12. 'Living With Yourself' - Oct. 18 Netflix on YouTube What's better than a movie with Paul Rudd? A movie with two Paul Rudds!

13. 'MeatEater': Season 8 - Oct. 18 MeatEater on YouTube If you're a vegan, you'll most likely want to skip this hunting series.

14. 'Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali' - Oct. 18 NFILMTRAILER END CLIPS on YouTube The titular character of this Indian cartoon celebrates the country's major festival of lights.

15. 'Seventeen' - Oct. 18 Netflix España on YouTube This Spanish coming-of-age tale sees a teen escape from juvenile detention to locate his therapy dog after someone adopts it.

16. 'Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2' - Oct. 18 Spirit Riding Free on YouTube This cartoon is till going strong on Netflix, as the site seems to add a new season every month.

17. 'Tell Me Who I Am' - Oct. 18 Netflix on YouTube This wild documentary tells the story of an amnesiac man who wakes up from a coma and looks to his twin brother to tell him about his life — with unexpected results.

18. 'Toon': Seasons 1 & 2 - Oct. 18 Netflix Nederland & België on YouTube This Dutch comedy series sees an awkward man become an unwitting celebrity after starring in a viral video.

19. 'Unnatural Selection' - Oct. 18 Netflix on YouTube The new documentary series takes a look at the burgeoning technology of gene-editing.

20. 'Upstarts' - Oct. 19 Netflix India on YouTube This new Indian film about a group of college grads looking to begin a startup is like a more dramatic Silicon Valley.