The New TV Shows & Movies On Netflix This Week Include An Ultra-Creepy Original
It's October, and you know what that means. The leaves are changing, the days are getting shorter, and the temperature's dropping. Halloween is right around the corner, so there's no better time of the year to enjoy some scary films. And among the new shows and movies on Netflix this week is a brand new horror film that will help you ring in the season in an unexpected way.
The film is called Eli, and it's not your average scary movie. The film is about a young boy, the titular Eli, who has an autoimmune disease that has caused him to live his life inside a literal bubble. As a last-ditch effort to cure him, his parents admit him to a sterile manor where he undergoes experimental procedures by a team of doctors. But Eli soon comes to the belief that his doctors may not have the best of intentions, as he begins feeling worse than ever before. Not only that, the boy starts having horrifying visions of ghostly apparitions in the manor, and it's unclear if these visions are caused by his treatments or if there really is something paranormal going on at the house. The film shares the same producers as the Netflix scare-fest The Haunting of Hill House, so you just know it's going to be a spooky good time.
But if you're not ready for your Halloween frights just yet, Netflix has plenty of other non-scary offerings coming out this week, too. Check out the full list below.
1. 'Dark Crimes' - Oct. 15
Jim Carrey gets darker than ever before in this crime drama.
2. 'Ghosts Of Sugar Land' - Oct. 16
This award-winning doc follows a group of young Muslim-Americans as they try and locate their friend, whom they fear has joined ISIS.
3. 'Sinister 2' - Oct. 16
You can watch this spooky horror sequel as part of your preparations for Halloween.
4. 'The Karate Kid' - Oct. 17
One of the '80s biggest films lands on Netflix with the impact of a well-placed crane kick.
5. 'The Unlisted' - Oct. 17
A group of feisty kids tries to save the world from a nefarious plot in this fun new series out of Australia.
6. 'Eli' - Oct. 18
As if having a horrible disease wasn't enough, now poor Eli has to deal with ghosts, too.
7. 'The Yard': Season 1 - Oct. 18
The first season of this Turkish prison drama makes Orange Is the New Black look like a walk in the park.
8. 'Baby': Season 2 - Oct. 18
The second season of this Italian teen soap is even more daring than the first.
9. 'Interior Design Masters' - Oct. 18
You'll be rearranging your apartment after checking out this British reality series about — you guessed it — interior designers.
10. 'The House Of Flowers': Season 2 - Oct. 18
This black comedy series out of Mexico proves there's more to Mexican scripted TV than telenovelas.
11. 'The Laundromat' - Oct. 18
Yes, that's screen legend Meryl Streep starring in a Netflix original. The film industry is dead, long live the film industry.
12. 'Living With Yourself' - Oct. 18
What's better than a movie with Paul Rudd? A movie with two Paul Rudds!
13. 'MeatEater': Season 8 - Oct. 18
If you're a vegan, you'll most likely want to skip this hunting series.
14. 'Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali' - Oct. 18
The titular character of this Indian cartoon celebrates the country's major festival of lights.
15. 'Seventeen' - Oct. 18
This Spanish coming-of-age tale sees a teen escape from juvenile detention to locate his therapy dog after someone adopts it.
16. 'Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2' - Oct. 18
This cartoon is till going strong on Netflix, as the site seems to add a new season every month.
17. 'Tell Me Who I Am' - Oct. 18
This wild documentary tells the story of an amnesiac man who wakes up from a coma and looks to his twin brother to tell him about his life — with unexpected results.
18. 'Toon': Seasons 1 & 2 - Oct. 18
This Dutch comedy series sees an awkward man become an unwitting celebrity after starring in a viral video.
19. 'Unnatural Selection' - Oct. 18
The new documentary series takes a look at the burgeoning technology of gene-editing.
20. 'Upstarts' - Oct. 19
This new Indian film about a group of college grads looking to begin a startup is like a more dramatic Silicon Valley.
21. 'Men In Black' - Oct. 21
This year's reboot attempt Men in Black: International may have been a bit of a letdown, but thankfully, the original still holds up.
Whether you're in the mood to be scared or not, Netflix has got you covered for the week ahead.