The fate of a potential reboot of The Office may still be up in the air, but it may not be the only workplace sitcom to look forward to in the months to come. According to Deadline, The Office producers are creating a comedy inspired by COVID-19 and how the pandemic has shifted the workplace dynamic into a new virtual experience. Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein — the latter of which played HR rep Toby Flenderson on the beloved NBC series — will team up once again for this new project and show the various ups and downs to how coworkers and bosses are adjusting to the world of Zoom and this new normal that goes along with it.

As per the description, the currently untitled series will reportedly center around a “wunderkind boss who, in an effort to ensure his staff’s connectedness and productivity, asks them all to virtually interact and work face-to-face all day.” But while video conferencing is definitely a helpful way to stay connected to others throughout the day, it also brings with it a new set of concerns and anxieties. Will one of your family members suddenly walk into the room behind you in the nude, or say something inappropriate while in the earshot of your unsuspecting colleagues? Will you forget to hit the mute button and accidentally say something out loud that you'll later regret?

In a tech-savvy world, there's still so many things that could go wrong and lead to embarrassing moments that would make even the great Michael Scott blush. So get ready for this series to bring your worst Zoom fears to life and highlight just how hard it can be. (That's what she said.)

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“So many of us are jumping on daily Zoom meetings — for work and beyond,” Silverman said in a statement, as per Deadline, referring to the widely popular conferencing service people are using to chat with their coworkers, as well as family and friends, while still adhering to the CDC's social distancing protocols. “We are in a new normal and are personally navigating ways to remain connected and productive at work and in our home lives.”

So Silverman figures, why not explore the digital world of communication and all the advantages (and faux pas) that come along with it. "With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we think we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubling time but will also be an inventive and enduring workplace comedy for years to come," he added.

Given that this project is still in the early stages of development, no further details are known at this time in regards to casting or even a potential premiere date. Though considering the vast success of the last creation Silverman and Lieberstein came up with, this new endeavor should be well worth the wait.

