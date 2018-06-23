Westeros rarely serves up a happy occasion, but on Saturday, June 23, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married, and it feels like an event the entire realm (make that, Game of Thrones fandom) is celebrating. However, if you want to properly celebrate then you need to watch this one Jon Snow and Ygritte scene from Season 3. By now, everyone knows that the happy couple met and fell in love during filming, but in the moment that their characters climb the Wall, it feels as if you can see it happening right in front of you.

In 2016, Harington reminisced to Vogue Italia about filming scenes in Iceland early in the show's run. His explanation behind his favorite Game of Thrones memory would likely thaw the ice on the Night King's heart. He said,

"The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love…"

That's right, Harington and Leslie have been in love since they were filming Season 2. They reportedly hit a few bumps along the way, but since they made their relationship public in 2016, they've appeared to be completely committed to one another. The newlyweds announced their engagement in September, and officially wed in front of their family, friends, and co-stars at the Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland, according to People.

Even though they fell for each other during filming for Season 2, the Season 3 scene during which Jon and Ygritte endure a treacherous climb up the Wall is sweeping in its romanticism. And that kiss they share when they safely make it to the top is one of Game of Thrones most beautiful moments.

Jon and Ygritte's romance was defined by their banter. The wildling never missed an opportunity to tease Jon. However, she's so overcome by the beauty and expansiveness of Westeros that she's rendered speechless at the sight of the world stretching out before her. Jon seems to understand her emotions, and he wordlessly takes her hand. After appreciating the view for a moment, the music swells and they kiss.

It's an unabashedly romantic moment for a show that's never been known for romance. The fact that it occurred between two castmembers who were in love only adds more meaning to the scene. There's obviously some CGI at work, but despite that, Harington and Leslie completely sell the sense of awe, wonder, and elation that their characters are feeling.

The way they look at one another at the top of the Wall is nothing short of triumphant, and that's the same look the actors shared in photos from their wedding. After years of being together, they've made it to the top of their own proverbial Wall. Harington and Leslie are about to begin their married life together, after years of dating. Game of Thrones brought them together, but it seems their relationship will outlast the iconic show.

If you're in the mood to celebrate this joyous occasion, and you didn't score an invite to the actual big event — seriously, it got lost in the mail, right? — then queue up this scene. Watch Jon and Ygritte look out over Westeros at a time when their future was still full of possibilities, and be happy because that's still true for Harington and Leslie.

Jon and Ygritte didn't live happily ever after, because nothing ever seems to last in Westeros. But Harington and Leslie have their whole lives ahead of them to make happy memories, and it all started thanks to Game of Thrones. That's something every fan can raise a glass of Dornish wine to.