It's hard to believe September is more than halfway over and October is almost here. With a new month, season, and holiday quickly approaching, that also means many series and films are leaving Netflix. That said, this is the one movie you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in October. Not only will the 2005 movie make you want to hang out with your friends, but it just might even inspire you put on your favorite pair of jeans.

If you haven't guessed the movie yet, it is none other than The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Yes, unfortunately the movie, in addition to the sequel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, leaves the streaming service on Oct. 1. The film stars Blake Lively (Bridget), Alexis Bledel (Lena), America Ferrera (Carmen), and Amber Tamblyn (Tibby) as four young women who are best friends. The movie is based on Ann Brashares' book of the same name. Both the coming-of-age book and movie tell the story of these friends who spend the summer apart from one another. Each of their adventures are shown, and well, they go through quite a lot together and individually.

If you haven't seen the movie, there's a lot of laughing, drama, tears, heartache, and, most importantly, love and support. What makes Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants so wonderful is that it teaches the beauty of friendship and also the importance of women supporting women. Tibby, Lena, Carmen, and Bridget definitely had their differences (what friends don't?), but that didn't mean they stopped loving and supporting one another. They uplifted each other no matter what.

If you're wondering where the "traveling pants" come into play, well here you go. Another major part of the movie is the fact that the group of friends fit into the same exact pair of jeans. They took the mind-boggling coincidence as a good sign that they truly are meant to be friends. The pants connected them in a unique way and they even created rules and a schedule for the pants. Not only did they share the jeans by rotating them between each friend, but they also never washed them. The latter might sound gross, but that was the rule.

Warner Bros.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is truly a great film that never gets old. Better yet, a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 might even be released at some point. There have been talks about a third film for awhile now, but according to an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Sept. 17, Ferrera said the conversation is "still at play." She said, "Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it's been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now. We're all moms now. We've all got a lot going on, but we've got a beautiful friendship and we love these movies and we love this story and our friendship together [and] the friendship of these girls. So, we're sticking with it and we'll see what happens."

Who knows if a third movie will be released, but either way, you better get your fill of the first and second Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies before it's too late. Watching Lena, Tibby, Carmen, and Bridget's friendship is totally worth your time. Plus, knowing Bledel, Tambyln, Ferrera, and Lively are all still really good friends makes both movies even better.