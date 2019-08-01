It's rewarding to try new things, and perhaps this is doubly true when it comes to sex. If you are feeling as though you've run through your regular bag of tricks during summer sexy times, well, welcome to the sex position of the month. This is part of an ongoing, inspirational, and fabulously carnal suggestion series to infuse your love makin' with something wild you might not have tried before. Or, perhaps to simply be reminded of a long forgotten favorite.

As for a very sexy suggestion for the month of August? Well, we're going with the Advanced Crab Walk — because it's seafood season — as suggested by Jamie J. LeClaire (they/them), a sex educator and writer whose work centers around the intersections of sexual health, queer, transgender and gender non-conforming identity, and body politics.

A position like the Advanced Crab Walk can have all kinds of leggy variations — pun intended — and it is also one "that can give credence to scissoring and rubbing, and how it is a legitimate and delicious way to get off," LeClaire says.

"People think scissoring only happens in vulva-on-vulva sex in porn," LeClaire says. And that is simply not true! There are ways for people with all sorts of bodies to enjoy genital contact in this position, my friends. You can elevate or shift the experience even further if you are interested in adding toys into the mix.

Below, take a look into experimenting with this very adult crab walk, and enjoy it as a sex positive summer treat with your partner or partners. Because who needs to go to a summer relay race when they can play these kinds of games at home?

The Advanced Crab Walk

Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle

How To Do It: To begin — both of your torsos should be facing upwards, as you are on all fours, and spreading each other's legs.

For penetration in this position, the partner who is either wearing a strap-on or owns a penis has their legs open wider. The person sitting in front of them will have their legs in between that person's legs.

With it so far?

"The person on the inside can have their legs sort of hanging over the other person or it can be on the shoulders. But it really doesn't have to be acrobatic," LeClaire says.

If there is no penetration going on, you are rubbing clits or genitals in this position. You can also use a sex toy and place it between you. LeClaire recommends something like The Enby, which is a toy designed to pleasure a variety of bodies and can fit into a strap-on harness.

"As you can see from the looks of the picture, the person with both their hands and feet on the ground can get a little momentum and thrust if they want to," LeClaire says. That can be a wonderful way to add some motion.

Why You Have To Try It For August: Other than the fact that it's probably going to feel freakin' awesome?

Well, LeClaire says in part because scissoring and humping, for which the Advanced Crab Walk is a particularly good position, should be celebrated and brought into everyone's sexual rotation.

You can even try doing this position in your underwear or clothes for a nice dry-hump variation if you're strapped for time. It's a great way to exercise some of that vibrant summer energy, too.

"Again, there is a common narrative in my community that scissoring isn't actually a thing, but it needs to get a resurgence," Le Claire says. The rubbing of genitals is a sensational and enjoyable way to have sex.

So give this one a try or 31 until next month. You might walk your way to a new favorite method for getting off.