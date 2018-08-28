Sometimes you really want to get it on, but there's no bed to be found. For example, you meet someone at a bar and are quite certain that you can't possibly wait until you get home to have sex, so you need to find a place where you can make the magic happen. Not only is sex in public extremely exciting (just make sure you're careful and aware of your state's laws), but it also gives you a chance to try out sex positions that bed access does not. Let's be honest: Having sex in a bed allows us to be a little lazy and a little less creative when it comes to positions. Not that there's anything wrong with that, of course.

But when the chance arrives to have sex and there's no bed in sight, you may want to be prepared. In addition to protection, it's helpful to have a handful of positions in mind so you and your partner aren't scrambling to figure out how you're going to pull off all this fun.

So should you find yourself in a situation where you can't find bed, but must have the sex stat, these nine positions are the ones you want.

1 Standing Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While standing, have your partner enter you from behind. If you can find a wall for support, then this will make this position a little bit easier, since you'll have something to hold onto, ideally preventing you from falling. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: Well, it's standing so even if there were a bed available, you wouldn't use it anyway. I mean, you could always try this position on a bed, if the thought of trying to balance yourself on mattress seems hot, but as someone who gave oral to a standing male partner on a bed, I can assure you that beds aren't made for standing; they're made for lying down... or jumping, but that's just a given.

2 X Marks The Spot Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While lying on your back on a table, counter, or other flat surface of equal height, put your legs in the air, and cross them at the knees or ankles. Crossing them at the knees will make for a tighter sensation, which is great for partners with small penises. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: Furniture like tables and desk are perfect for this, because a bed is likely to be too short. If your partner is average to above average height, they can easily penetrate you when you're on a surface other than a bed in this position.

3 Seated Oral Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: First of all, decide who gets to give first, then assume the position; that position being on a chair, with your legs spread, so your partner can perform oral. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: Well, as the name of this position tells us, the only other prop you need is a chair. Yes, this position can be performed on a bed, but when there's no bed in sight, you can use a chair... or a step stool, a speaker, a trash can that's been flipped over, the stairs. It's your choice!

4 On Top Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With your partner sitting on a surface, knees bent, straddle them, then lower yourself down. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: If you do this one on a wooden floor, it can hurt your knees a bit, but on the carpet you'll be fine. It's also a great position for having sex in the car, either in the back or in the passenger seat.

5 Mutual Masturbation Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: Find a place where you're both comfortable and in each other's eyesight, then proceed to get yourself off while you and your partner watch each other, otherwise known as mutual masturbation. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: This one can be done anywhere, and I mean anywhere. Name a spot anywhere in the world, and you can do it there. Naturally, I wouldn't suggest a supermarket or anything like that, but you know what I mean.

6 Butterfly Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: This sex position is a bit like X marks the spot, but your partner is going to lift your hips for both leverage and deeper penetration, while you rest your legs on their shoulders. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: Again, like X marks the spot, you need a surface that's higher than a bed, which means a table or desk is ideal. Basically, if you're someone who likes to have sex in your office, this is the position for you.

7 Three-Legged Dog Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While facing each other, put your arms around your partner's neck. Next, lift one leg so your partner can hold it up, while they penetrate you. Keep in mind that you're on one leg, so balance is key here. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: Like any standing sex position, you simply just don't need a bed.

8 In A Chair Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With your partner in a chair, straddle them — either facing toward them or away — then lower yourself down into their lap. From here, it's about grinding, or a bouncing short of movement. Whichever feels best. Why it's a good choice when you can't find a bed: All you need is a good sturdy chair, some rhythm, and you're all set.