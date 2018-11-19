Another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has breezed past us, not unlike a Bravolebrity zipping down Newport Beach Pier with her bum foot propped up on a scooter. The season finale is just hours away, the reunion is around the corner, and the trailer for the RHOC Season 13 reunion is here. Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Andy Cohen got together at the end of last month to film the postseason special, and whew, it looks like the ladies of RHOC left nary a word minced. It really is a wild scooter ride of a trailer.

In the sneak peek, we see Emily, Kelly, and Shannon get into a rather spirited conversation about what it means to threaten someone. There is a scene where Gina screams Shannon is "an open book of bullsh*t." There's another clip where Kelly seemingly says Vicki is "like a fart. She's silent but deadly." There's a part where Shannon tells Andy that she and Tamra aren’t speaking. (Spoiler alert: The BFFs of RHOC are fine again.) Oh, and there is the binder of RHOC Season 13 content that Emily brought to to the reunion.

Yes, for her very first reunion, Emily took the classic Real Housewives trope that is the file folder of evidence and heightened it to a three-ring binder of evidence. This is inspired, next-level reunion work. Not bad for a Real Housewives rookie, eh?

But hey, should we be that surprised that the attorney/party planner gathered any and all relevant paperwork, picked up a pack of index tabs, and organized the information in a neat and tidy binder before she headed out to her very first reunion? As Emily said as she held up the binder for the camera, “This is what I do.”

We've seen many Real Housewives retrieve manila folders from between the reunion couch cushions and share transcripts of juicy text message conversations with the room, but a binder? With index tabs? Please correct me if I am wrong, but this has to be the first time a Real Housewife moseyed on up to a reunion with an entire book of curated screenshots and printouts.

Alas, it sounds like this already legendary binder did not get much screen time. As Emily recently told Decider,

“I prepared for the reunion like I prepare for trial. I was like, I’m an attorney, this is a trial. I had a binder, I printed off everybody’s blogs, I read everybody’s blogs through a few times. I highlighted anything that was relevant to me, made notes to the side, I had text messages, anytime somebody did an interview and it talked about me or it talked about Shane I had it printed and highlighted. I was prepared, let’s go. I took [the binder] to the reunion but I didn’t take it out on the couch.”

Emily apparently studied so hard that she did not need to look at her notes when it was time to take the test, er, film the reunion.

Speaking of notes, here's something you may want to jot down in your calendar: According to the Bravo site, the first episode of the RHOC reunion will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 25, not Monday evening.