Better start working on your sashay, because it's almost time for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 to commence. To celebrate this milestone season, which premieres March 22, Mama Ru is bringing some friends in to help. It's safe to say the list of guest judges for Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race will have you saying "yasss queen" before you even get halfway through this post. There's a lot of star power here and why wouldn't there be when Drag Race is making such important herstory?

This season will feature a Grammy-winning pop star, a female comedic duo, and one of your 13 Reasons Why crushes taking a seat at the judge's table to help decide who will be America's Next Drag Superstar. Of course, this isn't RuPaul's best celebrity friend race. It's all about the contestants, which this time around include 14 queens from all across these great United States: Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, Kameron Michaels, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, The Vixen, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Yuhua Hamasaki, and Eureka O'Hara, who's returning after unexpectedly being eliminated in Season 9.

You know they're gonna work, which is why, like Ru, fans can't wait see how this season turns out, especially with this list of guests. So, start your engine, this race is about to begin.