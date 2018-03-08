The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 Guest Judges Include Everyone From Christina Aguilera To Ashanti
Better start working on your sashay, because it's almost time for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 to commence. To celebrate this milestone season, which premieres March 22, Mama Ru is bringing some friends in to help. It's safe to say the list of guest judges for Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race will have you saying "yasss queen" before you even get halfway through this post. There's a lot of star power here and why wouldn't there be when Drag Race is making such important herstory?
This season will feature a Grammy-winning pop star, a female comedic duo, and one of your 13 Reasons Why crushes taking a seat at the judge's table to help decide who will be America's Next Drag Superstar. Of course, this isn't RuPaul's best celebrity friend race. It's all about the contestants, which this time around include 14 queens from all across these great United States: Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, Kameron Michaels, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, The Vixen, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Yuhua Hamasaki, and Eureka O'Hara, who's returning after unexpectedly being eliminated in Season 9.
You know they're gonna work, which is why, like Ru, fans can't wait see how this season turns out, especially with this list of guests. So, start your engine, this race is about to begin.
1Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera will come on over for the season premiere of Drag Race. Be prepared for things to get dirrrty if she doesn't like what she sees.
2Shania Twain
No pressure, but Shania Twain has been pretty vocal about what it takes to impress her, and let's just say her standards are pretty high. Not even Brad Pitt could impress her much.
3Lena Dunham
The Girls creator and star will help Ru decide who will be the best drag queen of the 10th season — or, at least, the best drag queen of a season.
4Halsey
Halsey may be bad at love, but let's hope she's good at judging.
5Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer
After RuPaul filmed a stint on Broad City, those broads, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, returned the favor by appearing on Season 10. Not that this was a hard choice for Glazer, who told Vanity Fair last year that “somehow RuPaul made a reality show that’s empowering and anarchist and punk, authentically punk.”
6Kate Upton
Being a model herself, Kate Upton might be one of the toughest Drag Race guest judges.
7Billy Eichner
With Billy Eichner at the table, it's hard to believe he'll stick to Season 7's Jasmine Masters' motto of "no tea, no shade, no pink lemonade." But that's part of the reason so many people love Eichner. No Rupaulogies here.
8Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon
You know what they say, the couple that judges Drag Race together stays together, which is why we should all be happy to see the married duo behind The Big Sick making an appearance.
9Padma Lakshmi
As the hostess with the mostest on Top Chef, she's the perfect addition to this new season. Let's just hope she didn't pack her knives.
10Courtney Love
Courtney Love isn't afraid to share her opinions, and now finally fans will get to hear what she has to say about Drag Race.
11Nico Tortorella
For those who like looking at Nico Tortorella on Younger, you'll now get to ogle him and his many tattoos when he appears on Drag Race. Thank mama Ru for this blessed gift. The only way this could get better is if he takes a little time to recreate his favorite Drag Race moments again.
12Audra McDonald
The Broadway superstar bows down at the altar of RuPaul. Seriously, just check out her Twitter. But when she appears on Drag Race, she's going to be spouting her own wisdom in hopes of choosing the best queen of the week.
13Ashanti
What's love got to do with it? Well, when it comes to picking the week's best queen, it might have a lot to do with who Ashanti chooses.
14Logan Browning
This Dear White People star is going to let these drag queens know what's up when she sits at the Drag Race judging table.
15Tisha Campbell-Martin
Damn Gina! This Martin star will appear on Season 10 to help RuPaul find a winner.
16Carrie Preston
True Blood and Claws star Carrie Preston might be more excited to be on the show than any of the drag queens. Last year, she fangirled out when RuPaul followed her on Twitter. What will she do when she gets to sit next to Ru? You know you'll want to watch to find out.
17Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells is going to kill it, but what would his Girls character Elijah would think of all this? Yeah, he'd probably be really jealous.
18Miles Heizer
You don't need 13 reasons why Miles Heizer should be at the judge's table. You just need one: his new Gap ad, where he's showing off his moves. Season 10 contestants, take note.
19Todrick Hall
Look at what you made him do? Taylor Swift's dancer buddy and YouTube sensation will return for another guest judge spot on the series.
20Lizzo
The contestants should be feeling good as hell when they see Minnesota rapper Lizzo at the judge's table. This girl certainly knows how to work it, and it's likely she'll expect nothing less from these queens.
If this wasn't enough, this season of Drag Race will also feature guest appearances from Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Bravo's Andy Cohen, and American Horror Story's Cheyenne Jackson. So, get ready, this season is going to be a bumpy and beautiful ride.