Orgasms come in all shapes and sizes. From mind-blowing orgasms, that have your toes curling to little blips on the radar that still feel fantastic in their own right, to orgasms that fall somewhere in the middle, orgasms vary in types and intensity. Which is a good thing. If all orgasms were created equal, we just might get bored. Emphasis on the word "might."

Although, ultimately, the end-goal of sex shouldn't be an orgasm, as it's about the journey more than anything, when we do achieve an orgasm, it's a head-to-toe experience, starting in our brain. Even those little blips.

"Orgasm happens in the brain, not the body part whose stimulation results in the response," Good Vibrations staff sexologist Carol Queen tells Bustle. Because of this there can be a lot of reasons why orgasms vary so much. All you need is a stressful day to throw everything for a loop and your orgasm might not be up to par, in your humble opinion. But while that's true, there's also no denying that position, also, plays a role in just how great an orgasm can be.

According to a survey of 994 people, ages 18 to 74, by Superdrug Online Doctor, both men and women had a preference of what positions delivered the "best" orgasms. Of those who were surveyed, 49 percent were women, 51 percent were men, and less than one percent didn't identify as male or female. While majority of the survey participants identified as straight, keep in mind that these positions work with two women as well.

Here are the top four positions that, according to the surveyed women, lead to the best orgasms.

1 Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle For 28 of the women surveyed, cowgirl resulted in the best orgasm, along with 32 percent of women reporting that this position upped their chances for experiencing multiple orgasms. Considering the majority of women need clitoral stimulation to climax, it makes perfect sense that when it comes to orgasms, especially the best orgasms, that women prefer a sex position that gives them control over how they stimulate their clitoris.

2 Missionary Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Not far behind, in second place, 23 percent of women rate the missionary position as resulting in the best orgasms. With a lift of the hips and some grinding, you can get your fair share of clitoral stimulation in this position for sure.

3 Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle What's so great about doggy style, especially when it comes to great orgasms is that it involves both G-spot stimulation. And, if you use a vibrator or your fingers it can involve clitoral stimulation, too. The two together opens the door to the possibility of a blended orgasm, and who doesn't want that? It just might be because of this fact that 20 percent of the women surveyed said doggy style led them to the best orgasms.