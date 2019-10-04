Buffy fans are about to get a whole lot happier. To say that Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a cult following would be a massive understatement — many of my friends lived and breathed through the show when it was on and still quote it obsessively. If you're one of those quote-loving fans, then this is your lucky day because you can now get a Buffy the Vampire Slayer talking handbook. That's right, Buffy quotes on demand — whenever you need them most.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Talking Slayer Handbook comes from Urban Outfitters and is a mini, quote-filled winner for any hardcore fans.

"This one-of-a-kind collectible for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer features a mini molded replica of the Slayer Handbook, Vampyr, that opens to play 10 memorable lines from the show," the description explains. "Featuring quotes from Buffy, Angel, Giles, Willow, and Xander (among them, 'That'll put the marzipan in your pie plate, Bingo' and 'Sorry to barge in, I'm afraid we have a slight… apocalypse'), it's the perfect way to commemorate this beloved cast of characters."

Not only that, but you'll also get a 48-page mini book that's packed with Buffy history, photos, and other memorable quotes. It's a veritable treasure trove of Buffy goodness, perfect for the biggest fans. There are plenty of amazing Buffy quotes to choose from, so you'll just have to check it out to see if you're favorite made the list — I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for, "Hey, I've died twice!"

And if you like the look of this little book, it doesn't break the bank — this mini-treat will only cost you $12.95, which makes it a great little perk for yourself or... dare I say it in October, a perfect stocking stuffer. Yes, I went there — it's time to get strapped in, because the holidays are coming soon.

Though we haven't seen a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode since 2003 — that's over 15 years, people — the love of the show still runs oh so strong. The show gave us some of the best evil villains in history, an amazing, kick-ass female lead, moral quandaries, and even some singing, so there's a reason we keep coming back again and again. We've been teased with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot (and even an Angel revival, for true Joss Whedon fans).

In a way, you could argue that it was ahead of its time. Far before Twilight or Vampire Diaries, Buffy was setting the scene for so much of what now seems like the mainstream in vampire culture — not to mention a strong, young female lead. So there's a lot to love.

If you don't think that a talking book is going to do it for you, Etsy is chock-full of amazing Buffy merch — from Sunnydale High shirts to birthday cards to phone cases and stickers. The show may have been resting in peace for some time now, but there's no reason we can't continue to live on in our own happy Buffy universe — and save the world from time to time, just for good measure.

But if you like your Buffy quotes to come thick and fast, then a talking book that's full of them seems like a great option. It will keep you busy while we all cross our fingers and hope that the reboot dream becomes a reality. One day.