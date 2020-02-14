Whether the story is told in a novel by Nick Hornby, a movie with John Cusack, or a TV series with Zoë Kravitz, High Fidelity must have a killer soundtrack. The songs in Hulu's High Fidelity meet the impossibly high standards set by Rob (Kravitz) and the record store crew from Champion Vinyl of Simon (David H. Holmes) and Cherise (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). As Rob navigates her love life in the 10-episode first season, you'll inevitably discover new-to-you music or be reminded of old bops that just might make their way onto your Desert Island Top Five List.

The task of music supervision for the High Fidelity reimagining went to Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe, and Alison Rosenfeld of the company Aperture Music. While they've overseen music for projects like Girls and Green Book, Rosenfeld told Variety there was an added pressure for High Fidelity. "This was a project where people have read the book, they've seen the movie, they're coming into it with ideas about what good music should be," she said.

Variety reported that showrunners Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West also had a say in the music and Questlove of the Roots served as executive music producer. Star and executive producer Kravitz contributed as well, which is fitting considering her mother starred in the High Fidelity film as musician Marie DeSalle, her father's career, and her own musical chops as the lead singer in LOLAWOLF.

Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Here are all the songs in High Fidelity Season 1.

Episode 1 — "Top Five Heartbreaks"

"You Make Me Sick" by Satan's Rats

"Somebody Help Me" by Otis Brown

"Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac

"My Love for You" by ESG

"I Just Might Crack" by The Makers

"Bobby Brown Goes Down" by Frank Zappa

"Darko (Tommy Trash Remix)" by Cubic Zirconia

"Banana Riddim" by The Body Snatchers

"Lui e Lei" by Piero Umiliani

"The Real Me" by Radio Stars

"And We Hear 'I Love You'" by Lena Platonos

"Come On Eileen" by Dexys Midnight Runners

"Noite Prêta" by Lula Côrtes

"Ashamed" by Omar

"La Forêt" by Apollo Lescop

"Didn't I" by Darondo

"I'm Lonely" by Darondo

"Pink Moon" by Nick Drake

"I Can't Stand the Rain" by Ann Peebles

Episode 2 — "Track 2"

"Lovin' You" by Minnie Riperton

"Buchanan Hammer" by Los Tones

"War Is Hell" by Ho99o9

"Modern Love" by David Bowie

"Prototype" by OutKast

"So Blue" by Prince

"Arrow Through Me" by Paul McCartney and Wings

"Is It Any Wonder" by Durand Jones & the Indications

"Me and My Bitch" by The Notorious B.I.G.

"I'll Make Love to You" by Thomas Doherty (Boyz II Men cover)

"Say You'll Say So" by Geoffrey Landers

"Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor

"Virgenes del Sol" by Manzanita y Su Conjunto

Episode 3 — "What F*cking Lily Girl?"

"Heart of Glass" by Blondie

"Tiebreaker" original song performed by Thomas Doherty

"Duke" by Kantata

"Bad Behavior" by Claire Wyndham

"Don't Talk Like That" by Clarence Murray

"The Chicago Party Theme" by Jesus Wayne

"I Want to Hug the Sky" by Impala Syndrome

"Merry Go Round" by The Equatics

"Right On" by Marvin Gaye

"It's All About You" by MUNYA

"Without Love" by Ronnie Taylor

"Once I Had a Love (AKA The Disco Song)" by Blondie

Episode 4 — "Good Luck and Goodbye"

"Come On Down" by Awkward Family Portraits

"Yesterday's Love" by Aura

"They Say I'm Different" by Betty Davis

"De Sol a Sol" by Serguei

"Electric Relaxation" by A Tribe Called Quest

"Restraint – Kluentah Remix" by The Golden Filter

"El Movimiento" by Nova Mariee

"Dancing Is the Best Revenge" by !!!

"Patience" by TEYMORI

"Wut" by Le1f

"Violent" by Grapetooth

"I Don't Know" by Beastie Boys

"It Ain't Easy" by David Bowie

Episode 5 — "Uptown"

"Day Dreaming" by Aretha Franklin

"It Takes Two" by Lynn Williams

"Straighten Up" by Yvonne Fair

"Black Peter" by Grateful Dead

"Mrs. Vinegar" by Mathis Hunter

"Moving Out" by Sonny Rollins

"The Man Who Sold the World" by David Bowie

Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Episode 6 — "Weird … But Warm"

"My Love and Music" by Ebo Taylor

"Lonely" by Swamp Dogg

"Fantastic Man" by William Onyeabor

"Burning Down the House (Live Version)" by Talking Heads

"Baby" by Gabriella Cohen

"Rattlesnake" by The Replacements

"Alternative Ulster" by Stiff Little Fingers

"Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)" by Jimi Hendrix

"Till It Hits the Ground" original song performed by Thomas Doherty (Liam)

"Sheebeen Queen" by Rikki Ililonga

"Boss Ass Bitch" by Ptaf

"House of Suffering" by Bad Brains

"Juarez" by BOYTOY

"Skyway" by The Replacements

"De Lejos" by Y La Bamba

"Gimme Light/New Tattoo" original song performed by Thomas Doherty

"Workin' Together" by Ike & Tina Turner

Episode 7 — "Me Time"

"Mr. Diva" by Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

"Jibiti" by Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

"Dry the Rain" by The Beta Band

"Ndola-ngo" by Tim and Foty

"Geninha" by Bango

"Knuckleheadz" by Raekwon

"Wild in the Streets" by Circle Jerks

"Dead Ringer" by Way Yes

"Gee, I Really Love You" by Heavy Trash

"Use My Body" by Mavis Johnson

"Chain Reaction" by Cobra Man

"Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross

"Claim Jumpin'" by Sam Dees

"Cokane in My Brain" by Dillinger

"Anchin Kfu Ayinkash" by Hailu Mergia

"Get Out of My World" by Sugar Shack

"Dance with the Night" by John Moods

Episode 8 — "Ballad of the Lonesome Loser"

"Holiday in Cambodia" by Dead Kennedys

"Inspired By" by Blackalicious

"Automatic" by The Pointer Sisters

"It's All Coming Back to Me Now" performed by the High Fidelity cast (Celine Dion cover)

"Le Premier Bonheur du Jour" by Os Mutantes

"I Want You to Want Me" by Cheap Trick

"When I Get Home" by The Innocents

"Memorabilia" by Soft Cell

"WhereYouGonnaGo?" by Jitwam

"Rock-N-Roll Victim" by Death

"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Sylvester

"I Don't Wanna Hear It" by Minor Threat

"Anxious" by Holy Ghost!

"Give Me Fire" by GBH

"I'm a Nobody" by US 69

"In Search of Balance" by Reginald Omas Mamode IV

Episode 9 — "Fun Rob"

"Justify the Way" by Dexter Lee Moore

"Door of the Cosmos" by Sun Ra

"La Pongo" by El Freaky Colectivo

"Try Me" by WITCH

"Don't Depend on Me" by Direct Drive

"Blaze – Digital LAB Remix" by Sandro Silva

"Anime" Luciana – "Guess What" by Blossom ft. Outlaw the Artist

"I Got It" by Carly and Martina

"Perfect Night" by Fergie DJ & Evil Twin

"Get Loud" by Tia P ft. Redwood

"Juanita" by Moon Boots

"Amateurs ft. Lights" by Sleepy Tom

"875 Dollars" by De Lux

"Nikes" by Frank Ocean

"You Got Me" by The Roots

"Make a Smile for Me" by Bill Withers

"Pains" by Silk Rhodes

Episode 10 — "The Other Side of the Rock"