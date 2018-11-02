Just a heads-up: There is a twist in the Spy in Disguise trailer that will leave you breathless with delight. You will watch it a second time to confirm that, yes, this trailer for the animated spy movie starring Will Smith and Tom Holland is as magical and weird and hilarious as your ears and eyes insisted it was the first time around. The plot twist in the trailer really is that bonkers.

Before you watch the preview, a few details. Spies in Disguise is set to hit theaters on Sept. 13, 2019. Capt. Steven Hiller and Peter Parker provide the voices for the two main characters. As Deadline reported last month, the cast also includes Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, Ben Mendelsohn, and Masi Oka. It is directed by Nick Bruno and Tony Quane. And the trailer is a thrilling preview for what looks like a really fun movie.

Well, the time is finally here. You are about to witness a reveal that may give the twist in The Usual Suspects a run for its money. You can try and hold on to your breath with all your might, but the Spies in Disguise trailer will take it away.

Fox Family Entertainment on YouTube

If you are still reading this and you haven’t watched the Spies in Disguise trailer, uh, what the heck? Also, there will be spoilers for the trailer ahead.

Spies in Disguise, which was inspired by an animated short by Lucas Martell called Pigeon: Impossible, is about a spy named Lance (Smith) who gets turned into a pigeon by a scientist named Walter (Holland). Once again, a human gets turned. Into. A. Pigeon. Not Pigeon Man, but an actual pigeon.

Walter is not some super villain who turns Lance into a pigeon out of malice. Rather, he is Lance’s well-meaning gadget guy who thinks pigeons are the way of the future for the spy tech industry, or something like that?

The movie’s official synopsis reads:

“Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. SPIES IN DISGUISE is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.”

When Lance becomes a human spy in a pigeon's body, he promptly flips his lid; Walter, on the other hand, is thrilled with the results of his experiment. “Pigeons are everywhere and nobody notices them!” Walter tells a bird-ified Lance. “It’s the most perfect form a spy could take!”

And the preview for Spies in Disguise is definitely the most perfect form a spy movie trailer could take.