On Thursday morning, next year's Golden Globes nominations were finally announced, however one beloved network television drama received zero love. In some shocking news, This Is Us was snubbed by the 2019 Golden Globes. You read that right, the Pearsons were completely shut out by the awards and didn't receive one single nomination. As you can imagine, fans are downright upset and confused by the lack of acknowledgement.

How can a drama who puts out quality and diverse subject matter with the help from some of the most complex and relatable characters not be nominated for a Golden Globe? Furthermore, the actors who bring the stories and characters to life are on a whole other level. Then, there is also, of course, the creators, writers, and the rest of the crew and staff who help make This Is Us the fabulous drama it is.

So, to learn the NBC series wasn't nominated in any category is definitely not what This Is Us fans were expecting during the early announcements on Dec. 6. Since the show first debuted in 2016, it's repeatedly been recognized by both the Golden Globes and the Emmys. Fans definitely assumed the show would get at least a few Golden Globe nominations again this time around, especially in the acting categories, but, unfortunately, that's not the case.

Here are just a few of the fan reactions:

What Happened?

Did other shows and actors take This Is Us' slots?

What The Heck?

It's a legitimate question.

Hmm... Something Important Is Missing

And that important item missing is multiple noms for This Is Us.

But, The Talent!

The actors certainly deserved recognition. They are astounding.

More to come...