After being spotted kissing at Coachella, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are continuing to fuel speculation that they're back together. This time around, photographers captured The Weeknd and Hadid kissing at Cannes, according to People. The singer and model were at a party at the Cannes Film Festival on May 10, and while the setting may be different from last time they were seen getting close at a high-profile event, the story is very similar. As of right now, neither of them has confirmed they are dating again, but the evidence that Hadid and The Weeknd have reunited romantically seems to be piling up — and fans of the couple are pretty delighted by this news. (Bustle reached out to Hadid's agent and The Weeknd's rep about the photo and whether they're back together, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Hadid was in Cannes, France, for the launch of her collaboration with designer Alexander Wang and the ice cream brand Magnum. And The Weeknd had shared how he traveled to France in a May 9 Instagram post. According to the Los Angeles Times, Hadid and The Weeknd arrived separately at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party. But they "spent the majority of the night" together in the VIP room where they were "openly affectionate" and sat close together. When Hadid got up to dance with her friends, The Weeknd reportedly looked on and cameras caught the pair engaged in a kiss. The Los Angeles Times reported that they spent about two hours at the party, and TMZ shared a photo of Hadid and The Weeknd leaving together.

When they reports of coupley behavior surfaced a month ago at Coachella, Hadid denied it through an Instagram comment. "It wasn't me," she wrote on E!'s Instagram post that stated that Hadid and The Weeknd had been "kissing all night" at an afterparty for the music festival. She also included the shrugging and detective emojis in her comment. (So it seems fair to be on the lookout for Hadid making any comments on social media about their Cannes interactions.) While at Coachella, The Weeknd had emotionally performed the song "Call Out My Name," which people believe is about another one of his exes, Selena Gomez.

"Call Out My Name" is from The Weeknd's EP My Dear Melancholy. When he released the six-track album in March, fans had been anticipating that his most recent breakup with Gomez would be referenced. And while they weren't wrong, there were also a number of lyrics that made it seem that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was pining for his girlfriend before Gomez — Hadid. While he and Gomez had broken up in October 2017 after 10 months, The Weeknd and Hadid had dated for more than a year before ending things in November 2016.

Based on the timing of Hadid and The Weeknd looking close again, it seems that My Dear Melancholy may have helped to bring them back together. After all, he did seem to be overtly referencing Hadid in the song "Wasted Days," since he sang, "You were equestrian," and Hadid was a competitive horseback rider. And their reunion at 2018's Coachella Festival was particularly cute since that's the same event where rumors of them first dating began in 2015.

Now that they've been seen kissing again at Cannes, it appears that Coachella wasn't a one-time thing — especially now that their affection for one another is apparently being flaunted on another continent. However, until Hadid and The Weeknd explicitly say so, it's just speculation that they are back together. So whether they are working on being a couple again or not, they deserve their privacy. But if they continue to conduct couple-like behavior at public events, it's understandably going to get harder for fans to contain their excitement.