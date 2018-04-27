7 Women On ‘The Bachelorette’ Who Were Way Too Good For The Guys They Dated
It's frustrating watching your Bachelor Nation fave ride off into the sunset with who you might feel is the wrong contestant for them. And just as there are quite a few Bachelors who awarded their final roses to women less than worthy, there are women on Bachelorette who were way too good for the guy they dated, as well.
From Season 13 helmer and first black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to Atlanta native and Season 10 star Andi Dorfman, some of the franchise's fan favorites have had to deal with fan backlash when it came to their final choices — some of which being warranted, of course. Over the past few seasons, the Bachelorette's have been known for being wildly impressive — whether that be from the way they stole fans' hearts during their preceding Bachelor seasons, or from their super prestigious resumes. And watching on as the leading ladies pursue men who aren't on their level is frustrating, to say the least.
With that said, there are Bachelorettes who fans thought deserved way better suitors and fiances than they ended up with. But alas, ultimately their final choices aren't up to the fans. They say that when it comes to matters of the heart, you can't help who you fall in love with. But in the cases of the seven former Bachelorettes listed below, there are fans who didn't really understand their choices.
1Rachel Lindsay
The first black Bachelorette gave her final rose to Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo at the end of Season 13 — who was often accused of not being there for the "right reasons" — and fans are anything but enthusiastic about her choice. Her tearful breakup with Wisconsin native and Bachelorette runner up Peter Kraus shortly before getting engaged to Bryan led many to believe that the Dallas attorney was "settling."
Rachel is adament that Bryan was always her number one choice, however. And though the pair seemingly look happy all over social media, fans of the franchise are still not convinced that Bryan was the right choice.
2JoJo Fletcher
Just as Rachel Lindsay's beau Bryan Abasolo, Season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's number one pick Jordan Rodgers also had his level of genuineness questioned by fellow contestants and franchise fans tuning in each week.
Despite many thinking that Jordan was extra shady, the Dallas native was said to have shown Jordan some special attention, and, unfortunately, making the former suitor a front runner in the competition from the very beginning.
3Andi Dorfman
Season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman gave her final rose to former professional basketball player, and her now ex-fiance, Josh Murray. According to Atlanta native's 2016 tell-all It's Not Okay, it didn't end well. The former district attorney noted that while Josh was a charmer on television, he was a different person behind closed doors.
Even prior to hearing Andi's accounts of Josh post-engagment, fans of the show weren't too thrilled about him, or the Season 10 runner-up Nick Viall, either, for that matter. Both Josh and Nick were accused of being "shady" by fans, and honestly, it doesn't seem like anything has changed today.
4Jennifer Schefft
Season 3 Bachelorette Jen Schefft chose Jerry Ferris as her final rose recipient, but by the time the live After the Rose episode aired, apparently had a change of heart. The Ohio native didn't accept Jerry's proposal, citing a lack of chemistry as the reason.
5Emily Maynard
Post-Bachelorette, Emily Maynard is a happily married mother of three, but her journey to becoming the Season 8 helmer is heartbreaking, to say the least.
After competing for love on The Bachelor Season 15, Emily was engaged to two-time Bachelor Brad Womack. What seemed to be a typical Bachelor Nation breakup later turned into a bit of scandal — with Emily being left to abruptly pick up the pieces. When recounting her seemingly disastrous relationship with the former the Bachelor in her 2016 book I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love, Emily said that she found out about their relationship coming to an end while being cc'd on an email from Brad to the show's producers. So yeah... she was way too good for him.
6Jillian Harris
Bachelorette Season 5 helmer Jillian Harris became engaged to marketing executive Ed Swiderski at the end of her season, but didn't have the fairy tale ending she pictured. Shortly after becoming engaged to the Michigander, rumors spread about Ed allegedly cheating, resulting in Jillian having "panic attacks" and, ulitmately, the ending of their relationship altogether.
While speaking about the experience with People in a 2016 interview, Jillian said, "I was so devastated." But looking back on the experience, the Canadian native admits that she's grown so much since then. Jillian continued, saying, "I’ve become more patient, and more understanding. I think that’s opened my heart to love more."
Today, Jillian is happily engaged to her longtime boyfriend Justin Pasutto, proving that there is definitely a chance to find love after loss.
7Becca Kufrin
Ok, so Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette Season 14 helm has yet to air, but when it comes to being too good for someone she's dating, this media maven has a thing or two to say. The Bachelor Season 22 contestant was awarded Arie Luyendyk's final rose, but during the finale it was revealed that the former race car driver broke off their engagement to pursue a relationship with his runner up, Lauren Burnham.
Although Lauren was a total fan favorite amongst viewers, Arie's seemingly irrational change of heart was a total upset to Bachelor Nation — ultimately proving that Arie's not good enough for either one of his final two contestants.
Bachelor Nation may not agree on who's best suited for these former and soon-to-be Bachelorette's, butone thing's for sure, they all deserve to have a happily ever after.