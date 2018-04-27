It's frustrating watching your Bachelor Nation fave ride off into the sunset with who you might feel is the wrong contestant for them. And just as there are quite a few Bachelors who awarded their final roses to women less than worthy, there are women on Bachelorette who were way too good for the guy they dated, as well.

From Season 13 helmer and first black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to Atlanta native and Season 10 star Andi Dorfman, some of the franchise's fan favorites have had to deal with fan backlash when it came to their final choices — some of which being warranted, of course. Over the past few seasons, the Bachelorette's have been known for being wildly impressive — whether that be from the way they stole fans' hearts during their preceding Bachelor seasons, or from their super prestigious resumes. And watching on as the leading ladies pursue men who aren't on their level is frustrating, to say the least.

With that said, there are Bachelorettes who fans thought deserved way better suitors and fiances than they ended up with. But alas, ultimately their final choices aren't up to the fans. They say that when it comes to matters of the heart, you can't help who you fall in love with. But in the cases of the seven former Bachelorettes listed below, there are fans who didn't really understand their choices.

1 Rachel Lindsay Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first black Bachelorette gave her final rose to Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo at the end of Season 13 — who was often accused of not being there for the "right reasons" — and fans are anything but enthusiastic about her choice. Her tearful breakup with Wisconsin native and Bachelorette runner up Peter Kraus shortly before getting engaged to Bryan led many to believe that the Dallas attorney was "settling." Rachel is adament that Bryan was always her number one choice, however. And though the pair seemingly look happy all over social media, fans of the franchise are still not convinced that Bryan was the right choice.

3 Andi Dorfman Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman gave her final rose to former professional basketball player, and her now ex-fiance, Josh Murray. According to Atlanta native's 2016 tell-all It's Not Okay, it didn't end well. The former district attorney noted that while Josh was a charmer on television, he was a different person behind closed doors. Even prior to hearing Andi's accounts of Josh post-engagment, fans of the show weren't too thrilled about him, or the Season 10 runner-up Nick Viall, either, for that matter. Both Josh and Nick were accused of being "shady" by fans, and honestly, it doesn't seem like anything has changed today.

4 Jennifer Schefft Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Season 3 Bachelorette Jen Schefft chose Jerry Ferris as her final rose recipient, but by the time the live After the Rose episode aired, apparently had a change of heart. The Ohio native didn't accept Jerry's proposal, citing a lack of chemistry as the reason.

6 Jillian Harris Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bachelorette Season 5 helmer Jillian Harris became engaged to marketing executive Ed Swiderski at the end of her season, but didn't have the fairy tale ending she pictured. Shortly after becoming engaged to the Michigander, rumors spread about Ed allegedly cheating, resulting in Jillian having "panic attacks" and, ulitmately, the ending of their relationship altogether. While speaking about the experience with People in a 2016 interview, Jillian said, "I was so devastated." But looking back on the experience, the Canadian native admits that she's grown so much since then. Jillian continued, saying, "I’ve become more patient, and more understanding. I think that’s opened my heart to love more." Today, Jillian is happily engaged to her longtime boyfriend Justin Pasutto, proving that there is definitely a chance to find love after loss.