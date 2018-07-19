Wish you could spend your day just watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Well, guess what, TrueRoyalty.tv is a streaming service just for royalty-themed content. Yep, it's all royals all the time. Think of it as CNN for the royal family, or as TrueRoyal.tv's founder described it to Variety, it's “Netflix for royal programs.” The service is already up and running, but it just announced its first original documentary, which focuses on Prince Harry and Markle's first 100 days as a married couple.

According to Variety, Meghan and Harry: The First 100 Days will track the couple's post-wedding moves. The hour-long doc will reportedly feature "royal insiders, historians and figures from fashion and show business, who will offer their insight on Harry and Meghan’s new domestic and public life — and Meghan’s new role as an international stateswoman."

So, no, this isn't some behind the palace doors kind of documentary, but it might offer a closer look at some of Prince Harry and Markle's recent royal visits with some well-informed commentary. Honestly, who doesn't want to hear more about Markle's royal fashion choices, the newest Duchess' reported new accent, and why her royal signature has gotten so fancy? And if there's a chance to know more about Prince Louis' christening or perhaps to eavesdrop on what Kate Middleton and Markle were saying during Serena William's Wimbledon final, well, I'm sure some of the royal family's devotees are all in.

TrueRoyal.tv launched last month in the U.S. and the U.K. and its founders told Variety that the specialized streaming network “demonstrates our ambition to provide subscribers with exclusive, unparalleled access to the highest-quality royal TV content.” The fact that the royalty-themed streaming network was founded by Nick Bullen, who Variety called, "one of the best-known producers of programs about the British monarchy," gives a sense of how high quality those shows could be. In fact, Bullen won a BAFTA for his special The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration, and was behind the Fox special Meghan Markle: An American Princess.

As for what you will be able to see on TrueRoyal.tv, the network promises more exclusive original programming like The First 100 Days. With Prince Harry and Markle hinting at a U.S. tour very soon, it's possible there might even be another documentary about the two sooner, rather than later.

The network also plans to feature archived material about not just the British royals, but other royal families through the ages and around the world. Already, it's been reported that the streaming service has acquired nearly 150 hours of content, but plans to have 400 to 500 hours in its possession by the end of its first year. "Our growth strategy for TrueRoyalty.tv includes expanding our library of premium royal content around the world," co-founder Gregor Angus told Variety, "Extending our distribution footprint, launching in new markets and leveraging commercial partnerships with major brands.” They want to be a one-stop shop for all things royal, which might take away from all your Netflix and chilling for something a little more stately.

It's really no surprise though that the network's original programing would start with a documentary about the newest royal couple who have clearly stolen the hearts of millions since they announced their engagement. According to Forbes, almost 29 million Americans watched this royal wedding, which was more than those who tuned in for Prince Diana and Prince Charles' nuptials and for Prince William and Middleton's ceremony.

It might seem surprising to hear that there's a whole streaming service dedicated to royal content, but, let's be honest, those numbers proves that there's certainly a desire for it. And now, for those who want to keep up with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family they'll know exactly where to go.