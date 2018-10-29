Game Of Thrones had spent a significant amount of time foreshadowing the fact that Jon Snow is a Targaryen. But the HBO fantasy series hasn't provided as much evidence for another (yet unproved) fan theory — that Tyrion Lannister is actually a Targaryen too. The final season of Game Of Thrones could potentially reveal another Targaryen paternity secret when it premieres in 2019. The moments that point to this theory coming true are pretty scarce, but if you really believe that Tyrion Lannister is Tyrion Targaryen, these episodes provide a little bit of proof.

The theory goes that Tyrion is not Tywin Lannister's son, but that he is actually the son of the Mad King — Aerys II Targaryen. In George R. R. Martin's books, the Mad King and Tyrion's mother Joanna Lannister had some history. So Aerys II could have either willingly cheated on her husband or the king could have raped her and it resulted in Tyrion. This would mean that Tyrion is Daenerys' half brother and Jon Snow's uncle.

The theory not only helps to explain why Tywin utterly despised his youngest son so much, but it also fulfills the dragon has three heads prophecy from the A Song Of Ice And Fire books. Based on this prophecy, some fans think that there are three Targaryens alive who would ride Daenerys' three dragons. Of course, since Viserion is now an ice dragon, this thesis has lost some steam (err, fire?). But if you're still holding out hope that Tyrion could be a Targaryen, you can find hints in the following episodes — but mostly if you are really, really desperate to prove this theory right.

1 “Winter Is Coming” — Season 1, Episode 1 Giphy In the very first episode, Tyrion insults Jon by acting like he understands the plight of the bastard. Tyrion makes amends by saying, "All dwarfs are bastards in their fathers' eyes." But maybe Tywin treated Tyrion like a bastard because he really was one.

2 “Valar Dohaeris” — Season 3, Episode 1 Giphy In the Season 3 premiere, Tyrion asks Tywin why he is not being made heir to the Lannister home of Casterly Rock. Tywin replies, "Men's laws give you the right to bear my name and display my colors since I cannot prove that you are not mine." While Tywin could becoming solely from a place of resentment, the line seems to indicate that Tywin is suspicious that he isn't Tyrion's father.

3 “Mhysa” — Season 3, Episode 10 Giphy Yet again, Tywin might have given another clue about Tyrion's real paternity in the Season 3 finale. Tywin says he wanted to drown Tyrion after he was born since he was dwarf and Joanna died in childbirth. "Instead I let you live and I brought you up as my son," he says. Tywin does call Tyrion a Lannister in the moment, but if Tyrion was his biological son, why would he feel the need to say, "I brought you up as my son"?

4 “The Children” — Season 4, Episode 10 Giphy With the help of his (half) brother Jaime, Tyrion escapes his fate of execution that his father had ordered in Season 4. After Tyrion discovers Shae in his father's bed, he finds Tywin on the toilet and shoots him with a crossbow. Afterward, Tywin states, "You're no son of mine." Tyrion replies, "I am your son. I have always been your son" and shoots him dead. Again, is this just rage at who Tyrion is or is there something more at play here?

5 “High Sparrow” — Season 5, Episode 3 Giphy On the way to meet Daenerys in Meereen, Tyrion tells Varys, "I will not be of any use to Daenerys Targaryen if I lose my mind." He uses this as a way to convince Varys that he should get some fresh air. But as Daenerys' father was the Mad King, a reference to his own insanity could be a clue that he's also Aerys II's son.

6 “Kill the Boy” — Season 5, Episode 5 Giphy While traveling near Valyria as Jorah's captive, Tyrion quotes the history of the fallen city, which was the ancestral home of the Targaryens. "I suppose this is it, then. This is what remains," Tyrion says right before Drogon flies overheard. This moment seemingly occurs just to set up the first time Tyrion sees a dragon, but perhaps it was also foreshadowing that both Drogon and Tyrion are remnants of the Valyrians.

7 “Hardhome” — Season 5, Episode 8 Giphy Once Daenerys and Tyrion meet, she has to decide if she should kill the Lannister. She tells him that killing him is probably her "safest option." He replies, "I can see why you would think so. It's what your father would have done." She then asks, "And what would your father do?" But maybe, just maybe, their fathers are one in the same. Later, Tyrion adds, "House Targaryen is gone, not a single person who shares your blood is alive to support you." So it would be truly ironic if Tyrion was her half brother and said that in the very same episode that he officially starts supporting Daenerys.

8 “Home” — Season 6, Episode 2 Giphy "Home" gave the biggest boost to the Tyrion Targaryen theory. He successfully unshackled Dany's dragons Rhaegal and Viserion without getting burnt alive, which definitely seemed like a clue about Tyrion's true paternity. It's not anyone that can walk away from a dragon unscathed.

9 “Battle of the Bastards” — Season 6, Episode 9 Giphy When Daenerys forms an alliance with the Greyjoys, Tyrion isn't pleased to see Theon. But he wisely tells the man formerly known as Reek, "It was complicated for you, I'm sure, growing up at Winterfell. Never quite knowing who you were. But then, we all live complicated lives, don't we?" It's a compassionate statement that doesn't let Theon off the hook for his past sins. But it could possibly be pertinent to Tyrion too since he might also have an uncertain identity.