These Are The 4 Most Secretive Zodiac Signs

While some people have trouble not sharing their feelings with others, others have no interest in being forthcoming about their private life. For some, keeping things close to their chest is a natural impulse. The most secretive zodiac signs don't necessarily have bad intentions, they just like to keep things private.

The sun signs all have different ways to dealing with their feelings. For signs of the air element, being super talkative and sharing their thoughts with others is important. Not all signs have the same inclination, however. "Signs of the water element [...] prefer the silence and get solace from it," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Whether they're perceived as being private, taciturn, or quiet, one thing you can count on is them being able to keep a secret." These three signs, Cancer Scorpio, and Pisces, simply may not feel the need to be as open with their thoughts.

The water signs, and one earth sign, may then be perceived as more secretive than the others. While this doesn't mean you'll never be able to get access to their inner thoughts, it does mean you may have to work a little bit harder to do so. They'll likely only share with you when they feel there's a really good reason.

Here are the four most secretive zodiac signs, according to experts.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Tauruses aren't hiding anything, but they have no interest in gossip or rumors. These traits mean that they can come across as quite secretive. "[Tauruses] don't see any point in sharing information unless it's relevant to you," Mckean says. "They'll certainly never share anything you say to them in confidence or casually to anyone else, especially if you ask them to keep it secret." While they may be hard to crack, it can be good to know you have someone with whom it's safe to share your thoughts.

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Even though Cancers are known to be chatty and outgoing, they actually have quite a shy and reserved side. "Because they're nostalgic, they assume that some information you shared with them is to be preserved too," Mckean says. "Thus, they'll keep your information secret unless they think that sharing it is going to help everyone involved." Cancer will keep their and your secrets as a way of preserving feelings and thoughts in the past — and not mucking them up in the present.

3 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The mysterious Scorpio can be the most secretive zodiac sign of them all. "Scorpios live, breathe, and eat secrets," Mckean says. "[...] The less information they share, even if it's about others, the more they keep things about themselves private." Plus, Scorpios expect their friends to keep secrets too. The privacy of this sign runs deep.