While everyone was tied up with Blake's drama on — and outside of — Bachelor in Paradise, Demi and Derek low-key became the strongest couple on the beach. Unfortunately, previews for the rest of the season don't make it look like they have a happy ending, but knowing the show, it could be a red herring. And there are actually a couple of clues that Demi and Derek are dating after BiP.

The biggest reason the two may not end up together is that Demi still has feelings for a woman she was dating before coming on the show. Promos for the rest of the season tease that Demi ends up dating a woman on Paradise (presumably the same woman she was dating beforehand) and saying she loves her, which doesn't exactly bode well for her relationship with Derek. The Season 6 trailer also shows John Paul Jones and Derek fighting, and on Paradise, fights usually only happen because two people are interested in the same person. Since JPJ hasn't expressed any interest in Demi, that could mean Derek finds a connection with another woman (maybe Tayshia?), thus starting his conflict with JPJ.

That being said, not all hope is lost for those still shipping Derek and Demi. Here are some clues things just might work out after all.

They're Still Supporting One Another Demi clearly cared about Derek enough to be honest with him — including saying that she does really like him — even though it meant sharing something as deeply personal as her sexuality, which has been hard for her to open about in the past (as she said on the show, she only recently came out to her parents). That, combined with Derek's understanding reaction to her telling him she has feelings for someone else, shows the fun-loving pair share a level of maturity that other couples on the beach lack — and they've continued supporting each other since filming ended, so clearly, they're on good terms. "LETS GIVE IT UP FOR DEREK PETH!!!!! WHAT A WHOLESOME MAN" Demi recently tweeted, to which Derek responded, "LET'S GIVE IT UP TO DEMI BURNETT FOR BEING BRAVE, VULNERABLE, AND HONEST!"

They've Been Kinda Flirting... In response to a tweet from Kendall Long about how annoying it is when people spell your name wrong, Demi wrote how people often think her name is Debbie. Derek jumped into the convo to say that Little Debbie is America's Favorite Snack, so was he calling Demi a snack?? Sure seems like it.

...On More Than One Occasion When Demi called out Derek for embarrassing her by wearing a sweatshirt during the summer in Mexico, he replied, "I live to embarrass you." This cutesy banter could just be friendly, but it could also hint at something romantic.

They Have Inside Jokes Demi tweeted in July that she thinks of Derek "every time I hear/see guacamole," and then brought it up again in August. We haven't yet (and may never) see the backstory here, but again, this is proof they're still close.