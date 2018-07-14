Vander-history was made on Wednesday, July 11 when Vanderpump Rules Season 6 breakout star Tom Tom held its soft opening. You know what else happened this week? Why, the official Tom Tom Instagram account was born and it's filled with all the photos of the bar Tom Tom you could want. Rather than test our patience and release, like, one picture every three days, the romantic industrial bar's IG account released a whole bunch of snapshots of the space while it was still a work in progress. And what a splash it has created.

Tom Tom, as every Vanderpump Rules viewer knows, is Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s new bar that is named after the Toms Sandoval and Schwartz. And, as every Vanderpump Rules viewer also knows, the Toms Sandoval and Schwartz are LVP and Todd’s junior partners. Though it is not yet open to the public, the West Hollywood bar did host its first event earlier this week: the DailyMail.com and Daily Mail TV summer party. The photos that were taken at the event do not disappoint. For example, there is a picture of Dorinda Medley, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and the Toms on the step and repeat together, and it is proof the reality TV gods exist.

And speaking of pictures that will not let Vander-fans down, it is finally time to tuck into the photos that were taken while Tom Tom was still under construction. You may want to grab a Sexy Unique Knife, Sexy Unique Fork, and tie a Sexy Unique Bib around your neck. Get ready to chew on some hearty content, y'all.

Here Are Some Of The Light Fixtures tomtom on Instagram Behold some of the exquisite pieces Nick "The Maestro" Alain created for Tom Tom.

Here's Alain Sketching Out Some Light Fixtures tomtom on Instagram Once Tom Tom is open to the general public, it will be such a treat to see his work in real life.

Here Is A Dumpster tomtom on Instagram Look at all of that Sexy Unique Garbage.

Here Are Some Booths tomtom on Instagram How industrial, romantic, and cozy.

Here Is Lisa Vanderpump In Sneakers tomtom on Instagram You know she means business when she swaps out the stilettos for tennis shoes.

Here Is A Bowl Of Lemons tomtom on Instagram Renowned lemon fans Yolanda Hadid and Shannon Beador will be so proud.

Here Are Boxes Of Plates tomtom on Instagram Oh, you think you can’t wait for us to see the beautiful serving platters and dishes? Think how we feel. We are yearning to see the beautiful serving platters and dishes and everything else Tom Tom has to offer.

Here Is The Patio tomtom on Instagram Come on, who does not love it when a restaurant has a Sexy Unique Fresh Air option?

Here Is The Outdoor Fireplace tomtom on Instagram A Sexy Unique Fresh Air option plus a Sexy Unique Outdoor Fireplace? Ex-SUR-lent.

Here Are Some More Of The Many Light Fixtures tomtom on Instagram But not too many light fixtures. The Maestro knows what he's doing.

Here Are Some Succulents tomtom on Instagram Or should we say... SUR-cculents?

Here Are Some Tea Lights tomtom on Instagram As the decor at SUR and PUMP proves, LVP sure understands that a few candles here and there will really get the ambience goin'.

Here's The Clock tomtom on Instagram On Season 6, Alain and LVP discussed putting a giant clock behind the bar at Tom Tom. Sure enough, there is a giant clock behind the bar at Tom Tom.

Here Is The Sign That's Out Front tomtom on Instagram Is there anything more industrial romantic than Ts peppered with bolts and Os are covered in gears? Nope. No way.