Just when you thought all of your Game of Thrones finale feelings were processed, series composer Ramin Djawadi comes along and confirms that Jaime and Brienne wedding theory that's been floating around is totally true. No, the doomed knights didn't run off to Winterfell's godswood to make things official after the battle with the dead (although, how great would that have been?), but Djawadi did slip a wedding themed Easter Egg into Ser Brienne of Tarth's final scene. And once you hear it, you will definitely need a box of tissues.

Perceptive fans on Reddit and Twitter noticed the use of a familiar tune from the show's past playing in the scene where Brienne fills in Jaime's pages in the White Book. As she sits writing about the Kingslayer's last days you can hear a version of Season 2's "I Am Hers, She Is Mine." The tune is better known as the wedding theme from Robb and Talisa's wedding, and it played during other significant romantic moments throughout the series as well.

Djawadi confirmed in a new interview with INSIDER that the use of the wedding theme was very intentional. Not only was it a nod to the bond that existed between Jaime and Brienne, it was a reminder of what could have been if only the forever tortured Lannister had stayed at Winterfell. "It's just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been," the composer said. "What they could have become. That's why I put that in there."

If you're crying over this doomed ship all over again, then just know that you're not alone.

Jaime's decision to leave Brienne in the same episode they consummated their relationship is one of many that led some fans to criticize the lack of clarity in the back half of Season 8. The redemption arc that Jaime had been on since Season 3 ended up feeling undone in the end as he returned to Cersei's side just in time to be felled by falling rocks. It was an anticlimactic end for the Lannister twins and one that left Brienne's arc a bit of a mess too. She ends the series bound to a life of duty as the Lord Commander of Bran Stark's Kingsguard, which not only means she's unlikely to ever find love again, but also that she doesn't stay by Queen Sansa Stark's side.

The tragedy that's already inherent in Jaime and Brienne's story is only compounded when you realize that the music likely means Brienne was thinking about the life they could have had together under different circumstances while writing that he died defending his queen. As heartbreaking as it is, "The White Book" is still a gift to fans of the relationship, and it's one that Djawadi is happy to see so many people noticed.

"I was amazed some people picked up on it," Djawadi told INSIDER. "I was hoping people would go, 'Wait a minute, that's from season two.' And that was exactly my intent. I thought it would be very appropriate."

Their story may have ended in tragedy, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that Jaime and Brienne still got their love song in the end.