New York, Paris, the Catskills, and now, it looks like Miami is about to fall in love with the comedic stylings of Midge Maisel. Now that her career is on a solid foot, the first look at Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shows Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) relaxing by the pool in Miami.

In the still, Midge — ever the fashion plate — sunbathes in a pink, ruffled bathing suit and cat eye glasses while reading a Vogue magazine, while an exasperated-looking Susie lies on the lounger next to her. According to People, the pair are vacationing at the Fontainebleau hotel, which got a retro makeover from production, because Midge is opening for singer Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain), who she met while performing on Season 2's telethon.

Of course, Midge and Susie are likely not just in Miami for a performance; they might also be laying low outside of New York City, in the wake of Susie's fight with Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) at the telethon. Ever since Midge made headlines with her set revealing that Sophie's persona is fake, the elder comedian has been doing her best to ice Midge out of the entertainment industry. And while Susie declared at the end of Season 2 that she's willing to do whatever it takes to help her client succeed, Sophie has also proven she's willing to go to extremes to keep Midge out of the spotlight.

Courtesy Amazon

In March 2019, Lynch confirmed that she will be back for Season 3, telling Extra that Midge and Susie haven't seen the last of Sophie Lennon. "I’m coming back, I’m gonna do the whole season, I’m gonna have a bigger presence, which, I’m thrilled!" Lynch said. "I love playing that part, I love the writers, I love Rachel and Alex, and the producers, of course — it’s just great. Everyone is loving it, [and] that’s because from top to bottom, it’s the most gorgeous show."

While the feud between Midge and Sophie took a backseat to Midge's growing career — and to her burgeoning romance with handsome doctor Benjamin (Zachary Levi) — based on Lynch's comments, it seems like Midge may finally have to face off against Sophie in a much larger sense. As one of the most famous comics in the country, Sophie has a lot of power, and can effectively blacklist Midge from whichever circuits she chooses. Midge seems to have the upper hand right now, thanks to her job on Shy Baldwin's successful U.S. tour, but it's likely only a matter of time before Sophie strikes back.

Of course, Lynch isn't the only big name making a major appearance in Season 3 of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In April, Deadline announced that Sterling K. Brown was joining the cast in a recurring role. While details about Brown's role haven't been released, the actor did tease, "I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome," when he announced his role on Instagram.

Midge and Brown's character might cross paths in Miami — or, they might run into each other elsewhere in the country, as creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has teased that Florida isn't the only new locale that she and Susie will explore in Season 3. "It's the first time she's setting out as a road comic, it's the first time she's getting paid for this, it's the first time she's going to have consistency, and she's dealing with audiences that aren't her people," she said in March, per Variety. "That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we're definitely going to some different places in Season 3."

With plenty of drama, fighting, and some brand new famous faces set to cross her path in Season 3, it seems only right that Midge and Susie have a change to relax a little bit before embarking on their wild new journey.