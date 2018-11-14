Potterheads know that your can learn a lot about a person from their Hogwarts House. It can give you clues to the kind of friend they will be, hint at their sex life, indicate their literary taste, and, according to new data from OkCupid, it can tell you a lot about what kind of romantic partner a person will be. If you're looking for love, Gryffindors are your ideal mate, but if you just one a night of fun, Slytherin is the house you're looking for.

Do you know what you want out of a relationship, but haven't been able to find the right partner to meet your needs? Maybe it's because you've always fallen for Hufflepuffs when your best match is actually a Ravenclaw. For years, Harry Potter fans have relied on the Hogwarts House system to guide them through some of life's trickiest situations. It has helped them pick out the perfect holiday gifts, create the greatest TBR piles, and find the best writing advice. Now, the Sorting Hat might even be able to help Potterheads sort out their love lives, because what Hogwarts House a person identifies with actually says a lot about their dating preferences.

If you are tired of dating around, you might want to pick up someone with a lion crest on their chest. According to data from OkCupid, nearly half of all Gryffindors — 48 percent — want their next relationship to be their last, which means they're looking for the real thing. If you like to keep it light and flirty with no strings attached, on the other hand, it's high time you hooked up with a Slytherin. Based on OkCupid's findings, more of these snake-lovers are looking for a one-night stand than any other house. If you aren't looking for The One but you want more than a casual fling, then Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs are probably right for you, because they are more likely to be interested in committed but shorter term relationships.

So what exactly turns Potterheads on? That depends on which house they're in. According to OkCupid's data, 35 percent of Gryffindors value intelligence in a romantic partner, which explains Ron's attraction to Hermione. What it doesn't explain is what the brilliant witch saw in such a goofy, possessive, and honestly kind of awful wizard. Over a quarter of Ravenclaws also say intelligence is a turn on, which is no surprise considering the fact their house is known for its "creativity, learning, and wit," according to Pottermore.

Smarts isn't the only indicator of compatibility, though. Do you like getting lit with your beau? Then you might want to consider asking out a Hufflepuff, and not just because their house name sounds like a term for smoking pot, but because nearly a third of Hufflepuffs, or 32 percent, said they smoke regularly. Maybe unsurprisingly, many Gryffindors — 37 percent — claim they have never smoked. That doesn't explain why Ron always seemed like he had the munchies, but it does explain why Gryffindor was better at sports than any other house.

Now that you know what house has the qualities you're looking for in a mate, it might be a little easier to identify a good date — but it might be just as difficult to actually find one, unless your preferred romantic partner is a Gryffindor. According to the stats, more OkCupid users identify as Gryffindors than any other house. While 37 percent claim to belong to Harry Potter's iconic house, only 26 percent of people say they're Ravenclaws, 20 percent say they're Slytherins, and a measly 19 percent say they're Hufflepuffs. If badger-loving, pot-smoking witches and wizards are your thing, it might be slim pickings out there.