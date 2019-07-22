Sometimes, you get to see the work of a true artist — a master of their craft, a behemoth in their field. And I can safely say, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that this pancake pet costume is a work of one of those living legends. Etsy user Ticketybootique is an expert in the world of pet costumes — and the fact that you can turn your furry friend into a stack of pancakes is definitely proof of that. I don't care that it's not Halloween yet, you're going to want to dress your cat or pup up for every occasion under the sun.

"Shortstack? Extra syrup? A little pad of butter? This sweet and syrupy costume is sure to make your pet the cutest on the breakfast block," the description explains. "Machine sewn and made with soft felt, this hat is part of the easy to wear line where you simply place it snugly on your pet's head for a photo op. With beautiful sewing line work details, this hat is a work of art for you and your pet!"

It comes in three sizes, starting at $23. But that's not the only thing that Ticketybootique has up their sleeve. I'm talking avocado costumes, donut costumes, even astronaut costumes — your pet is about to take on so many different personalities that you won't even know where to start. And it's not just the adorable photos that should convince you — the reviews show that purchasers are just as excited as I am.

Of course, some pet owners aren't interested in turning their pets into something magical — but many pet owners who are into dressing up go to town with their pet costume choices. This year, the Stranger Things Demogorgon dog costume has to be one of the cutest options around, but that doesn't mean it's the only one. And as Halloween starts to loom, you might want to look into matching pet and owner costumes, if you want to really commit to parading around with your furry friend.

That being said, there are other ways to dress your dog up that aren't just about being as cute as physically possible. Dog backpacks are a very underused tool that lets Fido actually be incredibly useful. They can help you cart things to work, help carry snacks while you're hiking, or just carry their own toys for once. And if you happen to have a nervous pup or one that suffers from anxiety, you can actually get a dog calming collar that can help them stay soothed in even stressful spaces. From the very practical to the very not practical (but adorable), there's a whole world of dog accessories out there.

There are a lot of reasons you might want to dress up your dog — for an event, for a holiday, for fun, or to make them look as ridiculous as possible. If you want to make them look incredible and also like your favorite meal, then it's easy to see why the pancake pet costume would be a perfect choice (or maybe the avocado option, for the hardcore millennials). Now, you just have to decide where their first outing will be — because they're definitely going to make a statement.