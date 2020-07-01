Wearing a mask really isn't that difficult, just ask this legendary actor. Tom Hanks has a message for people not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic that is still very much ongoing. And if we should listen to anyone, it's the celebrity who survived COVID-19 alongside his wife, Rita Wilson.

Hanks opened up about wearing masks and other simple measures everyone should take to aid during these trying times while promoting his new movie, Greyhound. "There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," he said at a June 30 press conference, as reported by People. And he didn't stop there. "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you." He continued, speaking to people in a way only America's dad can. "Get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic," he said. "If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

Preach, Tom. Preach. And Hanks isn't the only celebrity who's been promoting mask-wearing amid the rise of coronavirus cases in the U.S. On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston posted about masks on Instagram. While recognizing that "masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable," the Morning Show actor noted, "People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask." She also added, "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

Like Aniston and Hanks, former Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey shared an Instagram of himself wearing a mask. While channeling McDreamy, he captioned the selfie, "It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives." Heck, even Adele is promoting masks, telling her fans asking for a new album to "wear a mask and be patient."

There are all kinds of myths about wearing masks, but according to a new June study conducted by a team of researches in Texas and California, wearing a mask is the best option to reduce COVID-19 transmission, not to mention the most inexpensive way. Really, let's just listen to anyone who says to wear a mask, including Tom Hanks.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.