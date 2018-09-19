If you were devastated over Scarlet Witch's departure and Loki’s sudden death in literally the first ten minutes of Avengers: Infinity War, then you'll be pleased to know you might not have to say goodbye to your faves just yet. It turns out that the Marvel superheroes could be coming to to a much smaller screen near you. According to Variety, Disney’s new streaming service set to launch in 2019 is bringing some major talent to the table and we could be getting Tom Hiddleston's Loki in a Marvel TV series, along with separate shows for the likes of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and more.

Bustle reached out to Disney about the reports and they told us they had “no comment,” while Marvel didn't respond to our request for comment. But according toVariety, Marvel Studios will be producing a number of short-form Marvel television series for Disney’s future streaming service which will apparently range between six to eight episodes. Sources told the publication that the collection “will likely include shows centred on Loki and the Scarlet Witch, along with other beloved superheroes who have yet to appear in their own standalone movies.”

I can’t take this rollercoaster of emotion, Disney and Marvel. First, you tell me Loki and the Scarlet Witch are dead and now this? Hope is a very dangerous thing. Don’t tear this Marvel stan down twice.

When I first heard the news, I was worried that the potential series might scratch the superheroes out of the picture. Given that they’re played by big time movie actors Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, I figured that the TV budget wouldn’t stretch to cover their star salaries. But I forgot one crucial thing — Marvel is a part of Disney. Budget is most likely no big deal here, especially when it comes to creating original content for their future streaming service.

Variety reports that the superheroes original actors “are expected to play them in the streaming shows” and that Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, will be taking “a hands-on role” in their development.

Although Disney has yet to confirm anything, it wouldn’t surprise me if these shows materialised. Given that they’re set to launch their own streaming service late next 2019, they’re going to need a wealth of exclusive and original programming to coax people to step away from their biggest competitor: Netflix. While Disney currently has a UK-only digital platform called DisneyLife offering access to a range of their pre-existing content, this seems like this is going to be something else entirely.

If you’re anything like me and need a Disney film to set you right after a bad day at work, you might have noticed that a lot of their films and shows have been pulled from Netflix — excepting of course their Netflix originals like Daredevil, The Defenders, and Luke Cage. It's not a stretch to assume that it's probably because they're preparing to offer them all exclusively on their own platform, which will be a major draw for families and my fellow Disney obsessives.

The company has already announced original programming for the service, which includes a Star Wars series helmed by The Jungle Book and Iron Man director Jon Favreau and a live-action reboot of The Lady and the Tramp, starring my queen Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

I never thought I'd have the distinct pleasure of saying these words again, but it's time to practice the dance to "We’re All In This Together." It turns out that a High School Musical show will be also coming to the platform. Please, please Disney, do a girl good. Give me a sequence more meme-worthy than Troy Bolton running wildly through a golf course, screaming "Bet On It."

It all sounds very exciting and I can’t wait to see if these superhero shows all pan out, especially since having more Elizabeth Olsen in my life can never be a bad thing. One sad thing to note however is that we’re not likely to see Robert Downey Jr. zooming round in an Iron Man suit or Chris Evans throwing a shield around in their own Marvel shows.

Variety’s sources explained that “Avengers that have gotten their own movies like Iron Man and Captain America will not be featured in the series with the studios focusing on characters who have served as second tier characters in the MCU.”

So that leaves characters like Black Widow, Hawkeye, Shuri, Nakia, Falcon, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, and Loki potentially up for a starring role in the series. I, for one, secretly hope that Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok will get a show of her own. Tessa Thompson definitely deserves more air time.