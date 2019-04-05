When it comes to makeup products, pretty much everyone has a favorite. Whether you can't live without mascara or need a bit of lipstick to get you through the day, most people have a go-to. If your favorite makeup item is bronzer, you're in luck because Too Faced bronzers are half off at Ulta right now. However, if you want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to move quickly. This deal on Too Faced's bronzers will last for just one day only.

You're probably wondering why there's such a good deal on the brand's bronzer products, and there's a pretty easy answer: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty. If you haven't heard about the retailer's sales events, you've been missing out, but don't worry, it's not too late. The retailer's 21 Days of Beauty is essentially a flash sale with different products rotating in each day. The trick is to make sure you keep up with every item, but Ulta has made it easy and there's a website where the sales are listed each day.

Today, April 5 is the penultimate day of the sale event, but don't be too discouraged if you missed the other 19 days. The retailer may have just saved one of the best deals until last because Too Faced bronzers are half priced for today only.

Too Faced Chcolate Soleil Matte Bronzer $30 $15 Ulta Buy On Ulta

If you're familiar with Too Faced, you've likely heard of the brand's bronzers because, like many of its products, they're scented. Three of the bronzers on sale during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty are actually chocolate scented, yes really. Honestly they smell so good.

Alongside the well-known Chocolate Soleil Bronzer (which comes in three different shades), Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Soleil is up for grabs as is the Sun Bunny Natural Bronzer, the Sweethearts Bronzer Baked Luminous Glow Bronzer in Sweet Tea, and the Tutti Frutti Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Highlighting Duo. You've got a lot of bronzer to choose from during this one day event.

There are, however just a few exceptions when it comes to the bronzer deal from Ulta and Too Faced, but it's one you may have expected. The brand has two highlighting palettes, the Cocoa Contour palette and the Cocoa Contour and Highlight palette. Given that they are collections of bronzers and highlights and not individuals, they aren't half price during the 21 Days of Beauty event. In addition to the palettes, the brand's Natural Lust Satin Dual-Tone Bronzer didn't quite make the half priced cut, either.

If you want to restock your bronzer or add another brand's creation to your growing collection, head over to Ulta Beauty now. The deal is only good for 24 hours.

If you want to shop the retailer's 21 Days of Beauty event, remember that tomorrow, April 6 is the last day. Ulta saved some seriously good deals for last including half off of Gimme Brow and the Lorac Pro Palette 3.

Set your reminder to go shopping and get ready to get bronzed thanks to Ulta and Too Faced.