Jed may have joined the Bachelor franchise one season too late, but Trevor from The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is more than making up for it. During Monday night's episode, newcomer Natascha arrived at the mansion to expose Trevor — who, in a completely unstaged coincidence, she recognized right away as "Trevor from American Idol." Apparently she's close friends with his ex-girlfriend, and she took him aside immediately after his date with Jamie to grill him about his "indiscretions" in their relationship.

"She told me that you lied to her and that you cheated on her," Natascha said bluntly, to which Trevor responded that he "never physically cheated" on his ex-girlfriend. Still, Natascha wasn't backing down, and she continued to question Trevor in a way that was very reminiscent of Hannah Brown and Jed's Bachelorette breakup. "All I know is that she's been betrayed," she said about her friend's feelings, before asking him outright: "The lying and the cheating, did that happen?"

"We were together for two and a half years. I was unhappy, I should have left her. I ended up emotionally cheating on her," Trevor confessed. "I'm not denying that it happened. I told you that yes, there was some emotional cheating. Yes, there was [lying]." Once he admitted to his "indiscretions," Natascha had one more question for him: "Does that sweet girl Jamie know about this? Are you going to tell her?" Trevor said he would — and he did — but that hasn't stopped Bachelor Nation from declaring him Jed 2.0.

While it might have seemed suspicious that Natascha claimed she "didn't know" her friend's ex would be on the same show as her, Trevor told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the April 20 episode that he "was kind of blindsided" by the whole thing. "I didn't know who she was until she sat me down and told me. It's not something that I think anyone is prepared for or can expect. But it's life."

And while he might not be proud of the "indiscretions" in his past relationship, Trevor has no regrets about the way he handled his uncomfortable conversation with Natascha. "It is [a big deal], but just like any other part of life, you can't control things that have happened," he told ET. "All you can control is how you react. I think I was nothing but myself on this show. ... I'm proud of my journey."

His ability to handle the awkward situation also clearly made Jamie proud, as she ultimately decided to put her trust in "the person that he is today, and not the person that he was two years ago." Drama, checkered pasts and awkward run-ins in the house — if Jamie and Trevor can survive all of that, they might really be in it for the long haul.