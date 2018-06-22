In an uncharacteristic move for the typically private basketball player, Tristan Thompson shared photos of his two children together on social media for the first time ever on Friday. In fact, it's the first time he's posing with his and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True, online. His son, Prince, is also featured in the pic.

Unfortunately for the Cleveland Cavaliers player, there have been a lot of negative news stories to "Keep Up With" these days, but it's nice to see something so positive for a change, and it's always great to see some super adorable babies. The father of two welcomed daughter True Thompson with Kardashian on April 12. Lifestyle blogger and popular Instagram user Jordan Craig gave birth to their son Prince in December 2016.

Fans (and haters) of Thompson are aware that he typically posts basketball-related content, instead of personal photos, on his Instagram page. So he surprised everyone by sharing not one, not two, but three family photos. The first picture is of himself holding Prince and True with a basketball in between his legs. The second and third photos are of someone (presumably Kardashian) holding True while Prince kisses her on the cheek. How sweet. The NBA player simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

While it's pretty ordinary for most dads to post photos hanging out with their kids, but it's an unusual move for Thompson. In fact, it was actually pretty shocking when he shared a photo of necklaces with his kids' names on them during Father's Day.

Along with the post, Thompson wrote, "My Prince and Princess. I love you guys so much!!!" along with accompanying prince and princess emojis, of course. Considering how private the basketball player typically is, it felt like that post was the most that his followers would ever get too see of his family life. This especially true since Father's Day was only a few days ago on June 17.

The other reason that it's surprising for Thompson to share such personal photos on his social media is the fact that he has received a ton of backlash in his Instagram comments following the allegations that he cheated on Kardashian. (Kardashian and Thompson have yet to comment on the allegations. Bustle reached out previously, but did not receive a response.)

In fact, Thompson deleted the last photo he posted before True's birth because the comments got out of hand. Even the photos that he has posted since the arrival of his daughter have received some comments referencing the alleged cheating incidents, and those were just photos of him playing basketball and hanging out with his teammates.

Before his June 22 post with Prince and True, there did not appear to be any photos of either of Thompson's children on his Instagram page. This is in line with Thompson's ex Craig, who's also pretty private with very few photos of Prince on her page, instead focusing on fashion and other promotional content.

It seemed like maybe Thompson was trying to have the same level of privacy with his daughter that he has with his son, but then again, True's mother has been sharing lots of videos and photos of the baby on her social media accounts. On May 12, Kardashian shared the first glimpse at baby True with a filtered video.

On May 26, the new mom shared a photo of holding True while she napped. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star described her daughter as "Mommy’s Little Love" in the photo caption.

On June 13, Kardashian shared two close-up shots of little True wearing a pink top and a matching flower headband.

Sometimes it's just human nature to focus on the controversy, but it's a lot more enjoyable to "Keep Up With" photos of adorable babies. Keep the family photos coming, Thompson. Even the haters have to admit that Prince and True are super cute and photogenic.