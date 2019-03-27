This basketball player has been incredibly tight-lipped about the drama surrounding his personal life as of late. However, on March 26, Tristan Thompson wore personalized "True" shoes to an event that made one thing abundantly clear: He's proud to be a dad.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star recently shared several snaps of his sneaks, which he donned for a basketball game in support of Epilepsy Toronto, Cosmopolitan reported. The shoes paid tribute to both True (his daughter with Khloé Kardashian) and Prince (his son with Jordan Craig), as well as to his younger brother Amari, who has long-suffered from seizures.

"Todays a special day for me and these kicks are very special to me," Thompson captioned the series of photos on Instagram. He also tagged, @epilepsytoronto, and added the hashtags #PurpleDay, #MyMotivation, and #PurpleDayTO.

Thompson — who originally hails from Toronto — created the Amari Thompson Fund alongside Epilepsy Toronto back in 2013. While his family has been fortunate enough to be able to manage Amari's condition, "Too many struggle alone, desperate to manage this new and often scary life with seizures," the athlete explained on the program's website. "The Amari Thompson Fund supports epilepsy programs and services that ensure no one faces epilepsy alone."

Adding True, Prince, and Amari's names to his shoes for this event, in particular, was a sweet gesture. The basketball game supported a cause that is near and dear to his heart, and his personalized kicks seemingly shout out the people he holds near and dear to his heart, too.

Following his recent split from Kardashian in the wake of his rumored infidelity with Jordyn Woods, more rumors began to surface in regards to Thompson's lack of involvement in True's life. (Woods denied being "intimate" with Thompson during her Red Table Talk interview. Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson about the cheating rumors, but did not hear back.)

On March 13, a source for Us Weekly claimed that Thompson wasn't "making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life." The source also told the outlet that Kardashian "feels that Tristan has moved on," and that "[his] attitude seems to be, 'I will see True when I see her.'" A few days later, though, Kardashian cleared everything up with a sincere-sounding tweet. After a fan sent the reality star a supportive message in response to the claims about Thompson being absent, Kardashian flat-out said that the parenting rumors weren't true.

"Thank you love! You’re so very sweet," she wrote to the fan. "But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that."

Thompson's career obviously keeps him away from home a lot, but that doesn't necessarily make him a bad father to his kids. They clearly mean the world to him, as evidenced by his sneaker tribute to them and Amari. Sure, they're just shoes, and yes, he could probably use some positive publicity right now — but honestly, would you shout out your kid like that if you weren't interested in being in their lives? Probably not. And regardless, Kardashian herself said that he's a good dad. Let's all just let them live now, OK?