Following rampant speculation about his love life, The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron seemingly confirmed Gigi Hadid split rumors in a new interview with People. "I mean, I'm at a point right now where I don't really talk about what I'm doing relationship-wise," he told the magazine for an Oct. 4 article. "What's out there is out there. I'm just focusing on myself right now."

The pair never officially confirmed their rumored relationship, but on Oct. 3, Us Weekly reported that Tyler C. and Gigi had broken up after almost two months of dating. The news of their reported split followed several weeks of Tyler making vague statements about their relationship — from whether or not they were actually a couple to, more recently, a potential breakup. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Gigi and Tyler regarding the split, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Tyler C. cryptically teased he "may be single" during a Oct. 1 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after guest Jenny McCarthy approached the topic of his dating life. Following his guest bartender stint, Tyler posted an Instagram photo from the WWHL set on Oct. 2 asking Cohen in the caption what he thinks of "doing the real husbands of the LES," referencing the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City, where he recently moved into a new apartment, per Us Weekly. In an IG comment, Cohen responded, "I'm in."

Tyler seemed to further fuel rumors that he's single during a night out in NYC on Oct. 3 when, as a source revealed to People, he was spotted flirting with women and "got a few numbers."

During a Sept. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tyler claimed he and Gigi were just friends. "Our relationship doesn't need to be public," he explained, while saying Gigi is "good people" and "an amazing person." Noting that he's now keeping his love life private, the alum of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season added, "I'm in love with myself."

Bachelor Nation followers first speculated that Tyler and Gigi might be dating after they followed each other on Instagram in late July. Then, on Aug. 4, photos surfaced on Twitter showing the pair hanging out together at DUMBO house in Brooklyn. The joint sightings continued into August, including a weekend getaway in Upstate New York, as well as a dinner in NYC's Soho neighborhood with Serena Williams.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In August, a source told E! News that the pair was "testing the waters" and keeping it more casual. "They are both very into each other but Gigi has been really hesitant about getting serious with him. She feels she just ended a long-term relationship and wants to strictly have fun right now," explained the insider, referencing the model's relationship with Zayn Malik. The same source added that that Tyler had spent the night at Gigi's home "multiple times" and makes her "laugh continuously."

It seems that neither Tyler nor Gigi will directly comment on their relationship status in the foreseeable future, however, and, for now, fans will just have to read between the lines.