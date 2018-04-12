With the last of the gray snow sludge melting away into the gutters, the promise of summer is right around the corner. With that comes visions of string bikinis and cocktails snuck into water bottles, long beach days with friends and spending the afternoons in quirky flamingo floaties. But while you're busy eating out of the beach's trendiest food truck and getting deep into that murder mystery book you brought along with you, don't forget to lather on that sunblock so you don't hurt your skin from all your weekend activities. But while there are plenty of different forms of sunscreen to use on the market today — from spray-on bottles to neon sticks — there's one in particular that is sure to make your beach-bum experience all the more interesting, and it comes in the form of snot. You heard that right. Unicorn Snot Glitter Sunscreen is now a thing, and even if you're slightly grossed out by the name, you're still going to want to try it.

Brought to you by the people from Always Fits, the brand is a woman-owned, woman-run gift shop, where they have a penchant for feminist gifts, anything '90s related, packed with profanity, or pertaining to the Golden Girls. From giant jellyfish pool floats to a Blanche prayer candle, they like to veer on the side of quirky. Which is why it came as no surprise that they have snotty, glitter bombed sunscreen stocked onto their shelves.

"Glisten in Glitter! Highlight your inner unicorn with a one-of-a-kind sunscreen that keeps that gorgeous skin protected with a lightweight sparkle," the product description reads.

But don't worry, it's not just all glitz and glamour and no protection. This isn't a gimmick product, but actual sunblock. This has an SPF 30 coverage that smears on white just like normal sunblock, but leaves behind a trail of sparkles once you rub it into your skin. There are three different colors to choose from in terms of glitter flakes: pink, gold, or aqua blue. The glitter itself is safe for your skin as well — both on your face and on your body — as cosmetic grade glitter is used.

It also works like the majority of the other sunblocks on the market, where the sunblock is water-resistant (meaning you can go swimming in the ocean or lake without worrying about getting scorched,) and it will keep you protected up to 80 minutes. It also has the added benefit of keeping you moisturized, as it uses beeswax in its ingredients.

This, of course, isn't the first time that glitter was introduced to the world of sunblock. Earlier this week, the brand Sunshine & Glitter released their Sea Star Sparkle sunscreen, which goes up to SPF 50+ and gives a large amount of coverage. Infusing the product with gold, pink, or rainbow glitter, they found a way to make putting on sunscreen less tedious and more playful.

All of these body glitter products seem to be following in the footsteps of Rihanna's newest body beauty line release, where Fenty Beauty recently dropped its Beach, Please collection, which includes both Body Lava and Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom. Body Lava is a gold infused illuminizer that leaves your skin looking molten, and the Pom Pom is a glitter packed puff that leads behind a trail of shimmer wherever you press it. Clearly there is a demand for shimmer this summer, where people want to sparkle, glow, and shine no matter where they are — the beach included.

If you want to accent your cute bathing suit with gold-shimmer shoulders, definitely pick up a bottle of snot and give it a try this summer.