Don't for a second think that all of those happy cast photos that popped up on Instagram this summer mean a SUR-tain The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off has taken a turn for the mild. Fans should expect Vanderpump Rules Season 7 to bring the Sexy Unique Mayhem — yes, even though the cast seems to be getting along better than ever. According to several stars of the hit Bravo reality series, it is going to be a doozy of a season. And if past seasons have taught viewers anything, it is to take such a Vander-promise seriously.

Bravo has not yet shared Season 7’s premiere date, so we can't say exactly how close it is. But do you know what we can do every day until the People's Choice Awards nominee returns? We can look at our calendars, point at yesterday's date, and declare, "We are now closer to Season 7 than we were yesterday." A Pump fan must do what a Pump fan must do to get through the Pump Rules offseason.

When Season 7 does arrive (presumably) later on this year, you may want to pour some honey-infused milk in a baby bottle before each episode. It sounds like watching the forthcoming chapter of Pump Rules will be as intense as swimming out to a buoy in the middle of a lake, and if there's one thing that can calm a Pump fan's nerves, it is a warm "baba."

You don't have to take my word for it. Take it away, Pumpers.

Tom Schwartz Says We Will See The Cast Evolve But Continue To Be "Complete Disasters" Giphy Some Pumpers are getting married, some are talking about having kids, some are running their own bar and restaurant, but Mr. Bubba insists the Pumpers aren't growing up. "Don't worry. We still are complete disasters in other aspects of our lives," Schwartz told Us Weekly earlier this month. "But professionally, we're growing. Just for the record, we are not growing up. We are maturing and we are evolving."

Lala Kent Says We'll See Friendships Continue To Bloom Giphy They've been through wild ups and even wilder downs over the years but the Vander-ladies are closer than ever. Lala told Reality Blurb back in July, "We all got to know each other. We are all responsible for putting our guard down and I think that’s the first step when bonding with people, to have that connection of what makes you sad because we're chicks. That what we bond over is the hardships."

Scheana Marie Says We'll See Her Go On A Date With A 'Bachelorette' Contestant Giphy A Pump Rules/Bachelorette crossove-SUR could be on the SUR-izon. When chatting with Us Weekly at an event on Sept. 13, Scheana teased, “When I said I had my Bachelorette moment [on Vanderpump Rules], I mean because I went out with more than one person who had been on the show The Bachelorette. And you’ll see one of those this summer.” Oh, you don't say?

James Kennedy Says It Will Be The “Spiciest Season Yet” Giphy According to All About The Real Housewives, here's what James said in a recent OK! magazine interview about Season 7: "As far as season 7 goes, the drama just keeps on coming: new music, new friendships, heartaches – and this year I can say is going to be the spiciest season yet." Welp, you had me at "new music."

Kristen Doute Says We’ll See Her Focus On Her T-Shirt Line The GIF speaks the truth.