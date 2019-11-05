'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Stassi & Beau's Engagement Party Didn't Include Kristen

Raise your glasses high, because Vanderpump Rules couple Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrated their forthcoming nuptials with some of their loved ones on Saturday, Nov. 2. There was one glaring omission from the guest list: Pump Rules icon Kristen Doute seemingly was not at Stassi's engagement party. As Champagne and Shade noted, Kristen was not in any of the Instagram posts from Stassi and Beau's latest engagement fête (not to be confused with the party they had right after they got engaged in July), but fellow Pumpers Katie Maloney and Lisa Vanderpump were there with bells on. Evidently, the on-again, off-again best friends still have not worked out whatever issues drove a wedge between them earlier this year.

Kristen and Stassi's friendship apparently hit a rough patch while they were filming Season 8, and Pump Rules fans started to suspect back in July that something was amiss when Kristen didn't attend Stassi and Beau’s post-proposal celebration at LVP's home. The plot thickened when Stassi went wedding dress shopping the following month and, as Us Weekly pointed out, it looked like Kristen was not present then either. Bearing all this in mind, her absence from Stassi and Beau's engagement party did not come as a total shock.

Kristen and Stassi have not revealed the precise reason why they stopped hanging out (got to protect those show spoilers), but they have confirmed that they haven't been getting along. On an August episode of the Straight Up with Stassi podcast, Stassi said she was “literally dead inside” after dealing with all of the Season 8 drama. Two months later, she addressed the Kristen fallout again, stating, “I’m prepared to look like the a–hole, but whatever it is, I’m like, ‘Listen, I have to take care of my own mental and emotional health first.’” She added that while she struggles with being around Kristen, she does still care about her.

Meanwhile, Kristen has expressed that she apparently doesn't know why her friendship with Stassi is where it is right now. When talking about the falling-out on a recent episode of Rachael O’Brien’s Be Here A While podcast, Kristen said, “I don’t totally understand it and hopefully I will find a way to understand it and also find peace with it.”

Stassi and Kristen’s Season 8 feud is not their first. You may recall a Season 2 storyline centered around Kristen and Jax Taylor which culminated in Stassi literally slapping the former across the face in the middle of a restaurant. They eventually made up, and by Season 4 Kristen and Stassi were in such a solid place that the former opened up her apartment when the latter needed a place to stay after a breakup.

Fast-forward to Aug. 2017 when Kristen played a crucial role in bringing Stassi and Patrick together. Without Kristen's scheming, who knows if these two would've ever ended up an affianced couple? Matchmaker or not, she doesn't appear to be on the couple's guest list right now.