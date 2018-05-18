If you accidentally sleep through Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, forget to set your DVR, or experience comically frustrating cable and WiFi issues on May 19, all hope is not lost. A video of the royal wedding will probably be available online once the matrimony extravaganza is over. And no, not a shaky cell phone recording of a television set that someone chopped up into hundreds of Instagram Stories. Ring a celebratory church bell, because Prince Harry’s family will share an official royal wedding video with the world via the royal family’s official YouTube channel.

The royal family’s YouTube channel, The Royal Family, has been around since 2007, and the feed includes videos of things such as royal speeches, royal Christmas broadcasts, royal interviews, royal visits, and, of course, royal weddings. The day of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials, The Royal Family streamed the entire royal wedding on YouTube. And after the wedding, they left the whole video up for everyone's viewing pleasure.

Yes, William and Kate's wedding video is still on The Royal Family's channel, no, it doesn’t cost anything to watch it, and yes, you really can still watch the whole event. All three hours and 37 minutes of it. Hey, what better way to get warmed up for the upcoming royal wedding than to tuck into a recording of another royal wedding?

The Royal Family on YouTube

And before you know it, Prince William's younger brother's wedding will be on the royal family's YouTube channel as well. On Friday, May 18, the royal family confirmed that like Prince William's wedding, Prince Harry's nuptials will indeed stream on the royal family's YouTube channel. The YouTube live stream is basically royal family wedding tradition now.

The royal family is all about maintaining traditions, so it feels safe to assume they will do as they did with Prince William's wedding and keep a full video of Prince Harry's wedding on their YouTube page. So whether you unintentionally miss the big day or just want to watch it a second time (or third or fourth or fifth — live your truth), you will almost certainly be able to handle that on YouTube. So be sure to keep an eye on The Royal Family channel.

Of course, the royal YouTube channel is not the only way to view the ceremony. If you are in the U.S. and committed to waking yourself up early Saturday morning — or better yet, committed to staying up through the night — there’s no shortage of ways to watch Harry and Meghan say “I do.” BBC America, PBS, TLC, ABC, Fox News, NBC, CBS, E!, and MSNBC will all air live feeds of the royal wedding. And if the tube’s not your bag? (Er, “tube” as in television, not the underground transit system that serves London.) ABC, CBS, Reuters TV, HBO, and BBC America will be streaming it online. Oh, and HBO will air The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!, a commentary special starring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon.

Now, say you dream of experiencing the royal wedding in a theater full of other royal wedding stans. That experience may very well be in your tea leaves. Almost 200 theaters around the U.S. will play an encore showing of Prince Harry and Meghan’s nuptials at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. You can check out available showings here.

So there you have it, fellow royal wedding viewers. As far as watching Harry and Meghan tie the knot, you really do have so many options; the world is your oyster, one of the food items the royal family reportedly will not eat.