Music fans in Dublin, Ireland had their lives properly spiced up on Friday, May 24 as the Spice Girls kicked off their reunion tour (minus Victoria Beckham who opted out to focus on her fashion career). If you couldn't make it to the show, some of the nostalgic goodness has made its way online in the form of videos from the Spice Girls reunion tour kickoff. The clips include performances of the group's biggest hits, including "2 Become 1" and "Wannabe" — but even though the women brought their trademark girl power energy to the night, the performance suffered somewhat from sound issues.

Concert attendees shared on Twitter that the songs were often hard to hear due to the sound at the Croke Park venue. Twitter user @sabrinasstyle wrote, "There's something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl." Another user, @lousul, added, "The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was. Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I've ever heard at a concert."

Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) apologized to fans for the quality of the sound at the concert in a post-show Instagram Story. She said, "Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better."

Even with the issues, fans were clearly glad to have the Spice Girls back in their lives, and videos from the event show that they're still pop queens.

From the sparkly costumes to the sweet ways the women showed how they have each other's backs on stage — check out Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice) helping Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) with her hair during the "2 Become 1" performance — the videos are a perfect reminder of why this group is still so beloved. They've been telling fans that "friendship never ends" since the '90s, and that message still rings true in their performances.

Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) seemed to be just as pleased about being reunited with her fellow Spice Girls as the fans were to see them together again. She shared a photo from the concert on Instagram alongside a lengthy message about the first performance of the tour. She wrote,

"Wow! Words cannot describe how it felt to be back on stage with @officialmelb @therealgerihalliwell @emmaleebunton last night. I love you all so much, more than ever!!! Thank you so much to our incredible team, their talent, dedication and relentless hard work have that made this show this best thing I have ever been a part of. Thank you to our wonderful fans, without you we never could have done this, we are eternally grateful for your endless support. Can't wait to do it all over again and again!!!! Watch out Cardiff we're coming for you! #spiceworld2019 #girlpower #sportyspiceforever #livingmybestlife #gratitude."

Sound issues or not, these videos prove that having the Spice Girls back is the pop music treat that everyone needs this summer.