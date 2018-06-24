The world didn't need more proof that they're a dream couple, but Wells Adams' message for the recently hospitalized Sarah Hyland shows that this couple truly support each other. On June 22, Hyland revealed on social media that she left work involuntarily to seek medical help. The star posted a picture on Instagram Stories for National Selfie Day in a hospital gown, and shared an honest message about her health.

Hyland wrote:

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is. So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."

The actor didn't specify the reason for the hospitalization, but did reveal in March that she would be taking six to eight weeks off to rest. Adams is soon flying home to meet Hyland, as he was filming the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. The star will once again be a bartender for the reality-show, which brings back contestants from previous seasons of the franchise to get a second-chance at finding romance. According to Us Weekly, Adams shared a throwback picture of himself with Hyland where the couple are looking at each other lovingly. The photo was captioned: "I miss this one a lot. Coming home soon baby!" Hyland shared the photo to her own Instagram story, writing, "Man, I miss my baby."

The actor's boyfriend is rushing home, and thankfully will be with his girlfriend soon. According to People, Hyland has reportedly returned to her home after the scare, but it was a lengthy hospital visit. During her stay, she shared a post about missing her dog Boo, that revealed she had been in the hospital for at least a week. "Can't wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She's perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times," she wrote. "This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment."

Hyland didn't state the nature of her recent hospital stay, but she has been open in the past about her health struggles. The Modern Family star was born with kidney dysplasia, a condition where the kidneys are not fully formed in the womb, and has dealt with serious chronic pain. In 2012, she revealed in an interview with Seventeen magazine that she'd undergone a kidney transplant to treat the condition.

The actor said that the experience taught her who she could rely on during times of need. "You know that family is always going to be there for you – no matter what. My dad gave me a freakin kidney," she told the publication. "But it’s also the families that you create outside of your family. And you really find out what kind of people you’re friends with. It was just amazing, and it really opened my eyes to see who's there for me and who's not."

It's clear that Adams is going to show up for his girlfriend. The former Bachelorette star is flying home from the beach resort Mexico where he was filming. On Saturday, he shared a picture with fellow bartender Jorge Moreno and Bachelor: Winter Games star Yuki Kimura from Playa Escondida. He captioned it: "Paradise lost...in translation. Bachelor in Paradise returns 8/7." He also shared several other scenes from filming to his story, including a beautiful beach sunset and video of a taco cart, which he claimed made the best tacos ever. The resort getaway seems nice, but his sweet message for Hyland makes it clear that he wished he was home to support her.

This health scare isn't the only recent time Hyland has struggled with the kidney condition. In March, the star also shared her frustration dealing with chronic illness. She Tweeted: "For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands?" She's not the first celebrity to speak out about dealing with a chronic condition — in 2017, Selena Gomez revealed that she too had undergone a kidney transplant to treat lupus, and Lady Gaga has been vocal about her painful struggle with Fibromyalgia.

Managing chronic illness can be difficult, but it's definitely easier with a strong support system. Adams' message about returning home to Hyland shows that this couple is going to be there for each other, no matter what.