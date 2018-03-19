Just a year ago, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had everyone dying to know whether or not they were engaged. The fan-favorite couple won't be raising such suspicions anymore now they've confirmed they split after a two-year plus relationship. Adding to his collection of body art, Malik's two new neck tattoos seem to commemorate the recent breakup.

It's no secret that the newly single Malik isn't a stranger to needle and ink. His body modifications are always under scrutiny from fans, so much so that his tats always catch the media's eye. His Voldemort tattoo was a spectacle for both Potterheads and the singer's fanbase. Then there was his tattoo of eyes that had twitter users chirping up a storm when speculations rose that it was Hadid's peepers. There's no telling for sure whether or not the star really had a tat honoring his then girlfriend. But one thing is for sure: Malik's freshly inked art has many wondering if the former One Direction member has undergone a post-breakup transformation.

Malik took to Instagram to show off his latest work and the pieces are far from minuscule. Keeping up with his tattoo count is nearly impossible these days, but it won't be hard to miss these super visible additions.

Showing off the inking process, Malik posted a flick of his artist completing the clavicle piece. "Neck yat", the singer captioned the photo, putting his already covered chest and neck on full display. He later gave fans a close-up of what the front neck tat included.

The number "25", with the two in red and the five in black, was the tat the artist completed a couple of days prior. The caption-less debut offered no insight into the meaning behind the numbers or their color variation.

It's worth nothing, however, that Malik is 25-years-old. Perhaps, this marks a significant time in the singer's life. Without an official explanation from the tattoo's host, nobody can say for sure, though.

Malik's tattoo session didn't stop there. The real head-turner of the pair of neck tats is the massive rose now making itself at home on the back of the singer's head.

The flower, beginning at the bottom of his cranium and extending down to his neck, is quite the looker. As noticed by TeenVogue, the stem would likely stick out like a permanent rattail even if he covered the flower by growing out his locks again. Not sure if that's the look Malik was going for, but the giant rose does have that effect.

Malik's ink isn't the only thing that falls in line with a post-breakup makeover. The singer recently returned to a blonde mane, making his cosmetic adjustments seemingly coincide with the recent changes in his personal life.

Although the pair is no longer an item, Malik and Hadid seem to have split on good terms. He took to Twitter to post a statement that confirmed this wasn't just some fly-by-night, temporary split, but things weren't left in a negative space.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," the statement read. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first," it continued.

Overall, it seems Malik is handling the breakup well. A couple of tats and a hair change later, he seems to be living life. The singer even has a recently leaked remix of August Alsina's "Don't Matter" trending amongst his fans.

Way to move on, bro, way to move on.