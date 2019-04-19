For the second month in a row, the full moon is in Libra opposite Uranus. A full moon in Libra shines a spotlight on relationships, and the April 19, 2019 full moon is going to highlight a lot of unrest in all kinds of partnerships, Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King — meaning your focus this month should really be on your own self care. "This means your need for change, excitement, or freedom could make you restless and impulsive. Unexpected events and unpredictable behavior could add much tension to close relationships," he explained.

"The April 2019 full moon also highlights relationship imbalances involving emotional support and love." If you've spent the last 30 days in a state of romantic bliss, you might find your BAE suddenly getting on your last nerve. If you're casually dating, someone you initially thought was amazing might now have you feeling meh. You could even experience a rift with a friend or family member. And that's not all.

"Even if you don’t have any problems with others, you could still experience an internal imbalance involving self-love and self-image," Partridge revealed. "Moon opposite Uranus makes you more restless and impulsive." Because Libra is all about balance, this was bound to happen. Remember, nothing is all good or all bad. The secret is finding the sweet spot in the middle of these two opposing forces.

If you feel like you're not getting all the love, support, or respect you deserve, resist the urge to act out. The April 2019 full moon is Libra is an opportunity to right your relational ship. This means doing some serious self examination and opting for grown-up conversations. Ignore any desire to create drama.

Tanaaz for Intuitive Astrology explained on the website Forever Conscious that in order to find your inner balance, you must first work toward self acceptance. "You are worthy of being loved just as you are. You are worthy of respect. You are worthy of forgiveness. You are worthy to be heard and listened to. Your feelings matter. You are important. And you deserve all of the relationships in your life to be aligned with this truth," Tanaaz explained.

Basically, you accept the love you think you deserve. Once you realize you are 100-percent worthy, things will start to shift. "The more you love yourself, the more you value yourself, the less likely you are to tolerate relationships that throw you off course and out of balance."

This means that if the April full moon highlights problems in close relationships, you're going to have to look inward to find out why. While this might seem counterintuitive, if your relationships are no longer bringing out the best in you, it's time to ask yourself some tough questions. Are you settling for less than you deserve? Are you riddled with self doubt in other areas of your life? What's holding you back from your dreams?

"This relationship can be with another person, but it can also be a relationship you have with an object or an idea, such as money, your job, a belief, or a set of values," Tanaaz said. "The universe wants us to clear the way and to let go of relationships that are no longer necessary in order for us to keep continuing forward."

There's no doubt you're going to feel bajiggity during the April 2019 full moon in Libra. The more unsteady you feel, the more things likely need your attention. Take note of everything you feel during this time, write it down, and look at it again when you start to feel more grounded. Things that aren't working for you anymore should stand out immediately. While change is difficult, you won't be able to move forward like the boss you are and accept all the gifts the universe has to offer until you address what's throwing you out of balance. I know it's hard, but you are totally worth the effort.