It's safe to say that we've been spoilt with new arrival after new arrival on this year's Love Island. It was only a few days ago new girls Zara and Ellie walked in to shake up the relationships in the villa. And on Thursday night's episode, yet another new arrival was welcomed in — 25-year-old gym owner, Sam Bird. While there was definitely more than one thing to focus after his arrival (i.e. his beef with Adam — more of that later) one particular question kept popping up on social media: What does Love Island's Sam Bird's tattoo say?

The new islander has a tattoo on his rib cage that seems to have grabbed the attention of viewers last night, particularly because it looks very similar to the one original islander Jack Fincham has on his rib cage too. Love Island fans have surely all familiarised themselves with the words on Jack's tattoo after watching him walk around with his chest out for weeks — for those who haven't, it says, "In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure" and yes, it is what you think and they are the famous words of disgraced sitcom star Bill Cosby, awkward. As for Sam's tattoo? He has yet to discuss it in the villa, and after days of guessing what it could be — Is it a quote he might live to regret like Jack's? Is it a song lyric? Or even better, is it the names of a few ex-girlfriends? — I reached out to his representative and can exclusively confirm that it says: "To achieve great things I will not only act but also believe."

Love Island/ITV2

After a quick Google search, it looks like Sam's words have been inspired by a similar quote by French poet, Anatole France. His quote is "To accomplish great things, we must not only act but also dream; not only plan but also believe." As you can see, however, Sam has decided to switch it up into his own words and get straight to the point of the message.

But enough of that, can we talk about his sassy dig at fellow Islander Adam Collard last week? It may have only been on his first night but Sam well and truly won viewers over when he called out Adam for his horrible treatment of women, particularly ex-Islander Rosie Williams, who Adam was then coupled up with.

Within minutes of walking into the villa, Sam boldly said: "I'm coming in to find love and maybe teach Adam how to treat a lady right, maybe." Yes, Sam! Because it really is no secret that Adam needs a lesson or two in that department. The 22-year-old personal trainer faced a massive backlash from viewers after not only jumping ship twice during his time in the villa but for being disrespectful and manipulative in his relationship with Rosie.

Love Island/ITV2

His behaviour has even led a domestic abuse charity to issue a warning about spotting signs of abuse, as reported by the BBC. In a statement following Tuesday night's episode of Love Island, chief executive of Women’s Aid, Katie Ghose, said that Adam's behaviour demonstrated "clear warning signs" of an abusive relationship. “On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour,” Ghose said. “In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse."

She continued: “Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical. It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.”

Rosie has since left the villa as she became the last girl standing at Friday night's re-coupling when Sam picked Samira over her. As they keep reminding us, Sam and Samira "really" make each other laugh. But is there a romantic connection there? It's been a few days and I'm not convinced. But hey, in the words of the Islanders "things change so quickly" in there so who knows? They could become our new favourite couple come next week. Or there'll be yet another new arrival to stir things up a bit. I'm hoping for the latter.