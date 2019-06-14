Swifties are no stranger to searching for Easter Eggs in everything from music videos to social media posts, but it seems as if Taylor Swift may have taken things to a new level with her latest tweet. On Thursday, June 13, the singer shared a photo of a fence post that has fans super confused. So, what does Swift's "There were five posts in the fence" tweet mean? Well, it could be a huge Lover Easter egg, or it could be nothing at all.

While the singer didn't offer any context to her photo — which she also shared on Instagram before the release of her latest single, "You Need To Calm Down" — that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the hidden meaning behind her cryptic tweet. One popular idea is that the photo is from the music video that will accompany her new single, as some fans have also noted that there is a fence with five posts visible on the single's cover art. "OMG I SEE FIVE POSTS IN THE FENCE," Twitter user @jojotheswiftie wrote alongside the single art, which features Swift, her back covered in temporary snake and butterfly tattoos, staring off at a candy-colored trailer park.

Other fans think that the "five posts" tweet could be a nod to the fact that Swift announced on Thursday that she will release four deluxe editions of her upcoming album, Lover, on August 23. "1 standard edition + 4 deluxe versions = 5. Five holes turned into five posts. There were 5 posts in the fence." Twitter user @trt1989 wrote in a post that also referenced one of Swift's infamous countdown posts before the release of "ME!"

However, instead of being a callback to the cryptic post Swift shared on February 25 — which showed the singer staring at the camera through the hole in a fence — some think that the "five posts" tweet is less a countdown than a reference to the fact that Swift has officially transitioned out of her dark, brooding reputation era into a much more positive era for Lover. "Taylor posted a bunch of instas and people were convinced it was a count down and one of the pictures was her behind a fence and you could see five holes in it. Turns out not a countdown just the aesthetic transition from Rep to Lover eras," Twitter user @RaeSheff explained on Friday.

Another popular fan theory, however, has to do with a potential collaboration on Lover. Swift seemed to tease during a May interview with Zane Lowe that the upcoming album might feature more famous names. In response to the fence tweet, fans on r/taylorswift Reddit have speculated that it could be a hint about a possible Katy Perry feature (now that the pair have "mended fences"), or an appearance by Hayley Williams, as her band Paramore released a song called "Fences" on their breakthrough album, Riot!

Whatever Swift's cryptic fence tweet means, the singer is likely delighted that her post has inspired such intense speculation, as she confessed to Entertainment Weekly that she loves how much fun her fans have with the Easter Eggs she hides in her music. "I’ve trained them to be that way," Swift said. "I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I’ll keep doing it. It’s fun. It feels mischievous and playful."

Based on the reaction to her latest social media posts, it seems clear that Swifties are willing and able to crack almost any mystery that the singer sends their way.