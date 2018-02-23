With both Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season and The Bachelor Winter Games coming to a close, there is a lot to talk about in Bachelor Nation. Tilley hasn't been on reality TV for two years, but her loyal fans have followed her moves ever since. And they can't help obsessing over her perfectly undone beach waves, looking to her for outfit inspiration, watching Grey's Anatomy while reading her live tweets, and wondering how she really eats all of that fast food she's always posting about. Tilley talked to Bustle to discuss life as a former Bachelor contestant, how the show shaped her life, her opinions on the current Bachelor hot topics, and her new campaign for Lime-A-Rita.

The fandom first "met" Tilley when she was a contestant on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, where she won the viewers over as the runner-up. Before she stepped out of the limo on night one, the dedicated viewers got their first glimpse at the Louisiana native via her contestant bio. Three years later, Tilley answered those same bio questions for Bustle and it's clear that she is still very much the same person that she's always been— just now she's a social infuencer with 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

All the way back in 2015, she was asked what she "can't live without" and she responded with "food, family, friends, Wi-Fi, and Netflix"— which is quite the relatable sentiment then and now. Tilley admits, "Wow. Nothing has changed in that category. I would add Phoebe, my dog."

Alexis Waters from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor may be known for her dolphin/shark costume, but Tilley may have started a trend of Bachelor contestants wanting to be dolphins if they could be any animal. Now she says, "That's so random. I don't know why i said that. I think I would go with a sloth. They get to sleep and be lazy all day."

Even though Tilley says she wants to "sleep and be lazy all day," it's clear that her life is the exact opposite. She is living the post-Bachelor dream. Before appearing on reality TV, Tilley's "greatest achievement to date" was "Staying and living alone in California when my sister and brother-in-law went back home to Louisiana." Now she is juggling multiple projects at once and she's killing it with all of them. Becca hosts a podcast on iHeartRADIO called Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley. Becca's personal website is a great resource for city travel guides, step-by-step recipes, hair and makeup tutorials, and links to to all of the clothes and accessories that she rocks in her Instagram posts. She has even gone beyond the "expected" Bachelor alum Instagram endorsements. She has partnered with Dermalogica, Ponds, McDonalds, Nexxus, and Lay's. Who else can endorse fast food, face wash, potato chips, and hair products while still being authentically "on brand"?

Tilley admits, "It's just been a whirlwind of good experiences." She adds, "The website, the podcast, there have been so many things that have been great. I'm very lucky." And popular. In addition to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Becca has 239K followers on Twitter.

One thing that is very obvious to Tilley's followers, that she would never dispute, is that she and JoJo Fletcher became best friends after appearing on Ben's Bachelor season and they hang out whenever they can. Becca says, "JoJo is one of my closest friends. I'm really close with Ashley [Iaconetti], Amanda [Stanton], Lauren [Bushnell]. I was very fortunate that both seasons I went on, there were so many great girls." Tilley didn't find love with Chris or Ben, but she did find some best friends, which is arguably better.

Speaking of Chris and Ben, Tilley is actually friends with them as well. So she really did make some solid friendship matches in the franchise. She reveals, "I talk to them every now and then. It's not like I'm talking to either one of them on a daily basis."

She adds, "I saw Chris at a wedding in September and that was the last time I saw him." In case anyone is wondering, that September wedding was fellow Bachelor alum Sharleen Joynt's, which (once again) demonstrates that Tilley has formed a lot of close relationships thanks to the Bachelor franchise.

As far as the franchise dating pool goes, Eric Bigger from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette has mentioned Tilley's name in interviews when he was asked to name a crush from the franchise. So is there any chance of a romance there? Tilley confesses, "I have met him and I've gotten a lot of tweets about him. He is probably one of the nicer guys that has come out of the show. He is so sweet and such a gentleman. It's so flattering that out of all the people, I'm someone he mentions when he's asked that question."

They do both live in Los Angeles, so it is possible that something could happen there, especially since Becca is open to dating someone from the franchise. Don't get too excited though. There's nothing actually in the works, it's just not automatically off the table. She says, "I haven't closed it off. I would prefer to date someone out of that world. I would never say never."

After going on two reality TV dating shows, Tilley has no problem turning to others for dating advice, which fits in perfectly with her current Lime-A-Rita collaboration. She explains, "If you hashtag 'Rita Says' you can ask any question whether it's dating, relationships, or just life advice in general. They'll send you a response and I'm really anxious to see what they say to everybody. So I'm trying to get advice from pretty much anyone I can at this point because I'm so single."

On a more serious note, Tilley shares what she's been working on for preparing herself for dating, "I think the thing that I struggle with is being open and vulnerable to letting someone in, so that's what I've been focusing on. I'm trying not to take it seriously too because I'm happy being single so it's not something I'm desperate to have."

Even though Tilley is not on the lookout for a boyfriend these days, she still enjoys rooting for the contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelor Winter Games. Her close friend Ashley I is hitting it off with Kevin Wendt from The Bachelorette Canada on Winter Games and she could not be more thrilled.

Tilley says, "I'm so happy for her. She's so cool, calm, and collected. I feel like this is her show where she kind of came into her own and people got to see a side of her that wasn't her crying or being upset. It was nice to see her in that light." During a guest appearance on Winter Games, Tilley's BFF JoJo told Ashley, "Winter is your season" and she was so on point with that assessment.

As far as The Bachelor goes, Arie's love story has taken some unexpected turns. Just like most of the viewers, Tilley admits that she thought Bekah M and Arie had a very intense physical connection. But she also acknowledges that there's something about Lauren. "What I'm assuming is that we are not seeing everything because he is just enamored with her. That's the one where I'm like 'There's something there for sure.'"

Arie can only end up with one woman at the end of the season, but the end of Arie's Bachelor journey means that there is a new Bachelorette season on the horizon and Tilley has thoughts on who should have that role. "I would love to see Becca K as the Bachelorette. You know who I really like, who I think would be different because her interests are a little different, would be Kendall. She's so level-headed, but she's also funny, and kind of has her own thing going on. I've really enjoyed watching her."

As of this moment, Tilley is out of the game when it comes to looking for love on television, but she does see potential for some future friends from Arie's season. She says, "I like Caroline a lot. She got sent home kind of earlier on in the season, but I follow her on Twitter. I think she's really funny. I really enjoyed Seinne. I think she is really smart and seems calm and subdued. I really like her personality."

And of course, she has some love for both of her namesakes Becca K and Bekah M. The two-time Bachelor alum says, "I really like Becca. Becca K. I like Bekah M too, but Becca K I really felt that we could be friends."

One thing that all of Tilley's fans and followers want to know is if she will ever appear on a Bachelor show ever again. There is nothing currently in the works, but there is some hope. She admits, "I like to say that I'm retired from the Bachelor world, but also if you would have asked me if I would have gone on a second season after Chris' season, I would have said no. I will never say never, but as of now, I enjoy watching it with my dinner in my lap on my couch."

Throughout the past three years, Tilley has worked with brands that she loves and maintained a genuine connection with her fans while staying true to who she was before she ever went on TV. She has built up a loyal following of people who look to her for insights on food, fashion, hair, beauty, travel, Grey's Anatomy, dating, friendship and of course, The Bachelor.