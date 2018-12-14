Whovians! New Doctor Who, who dis? Y'all it's the first ever female Doctor and isn't that great. And as Christmas fast approaches, the time of year when eating food in front of the telly is not shameful, it is in fact tradition — is nearer and nearer. And the question on every Whovian's lips is, what is the Doctor Who Christmas special about?

Guys they are being tight lipped AF so there's no sign of knowing what the story is about quite yet, all we have is a title, Resolution and the synopsis for it which is pretty vague but also deliciously tantalising.

"As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history. As the Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz return home, will they be able to overcome the threat to planet Earth?"

Told you it was tantalising. Usually the specials are set in Dickensian sort of environments. Yes, bah humbug this, and Merry Christmas that. Oh and like, umpteen alien creatures/lasers/far too much action to deal with. But this year's Christmas special is more of a New Years special as this year they decided to change things up and have chosen to show the episode it on New Years day.

The showrunner for Doctor Who, Chris Chibnall, explained that they wanted to start the year off in a pretty wild way.

"We’re thrilled to be starting the New Year with a bang on BBC One, as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends face a terrifying alien threat in an action-packed, hour-long special adventure for all the family."

So obviously the day the special is scheduled for isn't the only big change in Doctor Who. Nope, this season's biggest and most exciting change was the regeneration of the Doctor into a woman. A woman played by Jodie Whittaker who is absolutely smashing it as the first ever female in the role. And viewers are obviously pretty darn excited about the new shake up because 10.9 million viewers tuned in. That is the highest ever ratings for a season premiere of the show since its relaunch back in 2005, the BBC reports.

In an interview with the BBC when the role was announced, Whittaker made no bones about how excited she was about the role.

"It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible."

Not only is Whittaker a new addition, but so are her team, which is made up of an older man, an Asian woman, and a young black man, meaning it is the most diverse and interesting line up yet. And let me tell you, this line up is definitely the best yet, too. Whether it's racing spaceships through dunes, unravelling family mysteries, or helping Rosa actual Parks, this season is pushing boundaries to a whole different level.

As the countdown continues until the Christmas special, and as of yet there is no trailer, I guess patience will have to be a virtue for true Whovians, but considering the season thus far, I bet it will be an absolute Christmas cracker.