There are really so many things to love about being in a relationship. You have someone to share little moments of your life with, comfort you when you're down, and cheer you on as you work toward your goals. Plus, the cuddles are pretty great. But everyone's a little different, so you probably have a favorite part of having a partner, which can be based on your zodiac sign, according to astrology experts.

Of course, not everyone loves being in a relationship, at least in the traditional sense. "Independent Aquarians, for instance, can’t bear the limitations posed by traditional marriage and family life — they need to be free to do their own thing," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle. Geminis, too, often prefer to have an open relationship than to be confined to just one partner, she says.

But no matter what your relationship looks like, there's sure to be something that makes the tricky times so worth it. Maybe you love being able to do romantic things like have dinner together by candlelight, or love having a partner who's always down to just chill on the couch after a long day. Whatever quality makes you happiest, being aware of what you love about being in a relationship can help you devote more time to encouraging it.

Here's what you love most about being in a relationship, based on your zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Having A Cheerleader Tina Gong for Bustle When things don't go quite the way you'd hoped, it can be easy to get discouraged and give up on your goals. But when you have a partner who's right there by your side through thick and thin, staying on track can be much easier. As an Aries, this is one of the things you love most about being in a relationship. "[Having] someone else to keep them motivated, passionate, and on track with their life purpose, or exercise routine if that is what feels most exciting [to Aries]," archetypal astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, tells Bustle. Whatever your goals are, your partner's encouragement is sure to be invaluable to you.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Adored Some couples are OK with leaving the cutesy moments in the early stages of their relationship, but for others, love letters and romantic dates have a special place for them year after year. As a Taurus, you're probably a total fan of sweet, romantic gestures. "Ultimately, to be touched and adored lights up the Taurus life," Farrar says. For you, maybe this means eating homemade meals together by candlelight, or cuddling in bed first thing in the morning. Whatever gestures are perfect for your love language, you surely appreciate having a partner there to share those lovey-dovey moments with you.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Having Someone To Rest With Tina Gong for Bustle As a Gemini, you're probably a bit of an extrovert. This means you value a partner who's always up for a conversation or a fun event, Farrar says. But even a social butterfly sometimes needs a quiet place to recharge. That's why, for you, having someone who is versatile enough to hit the town with you and be content to just chill at home, is something you really value in a relationship. After a major networking event or a fun dinner party with friends, head home with your love and spend some time just recharging with a snuggle session on the couch.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Having A Sense Of Family Some folks are pretty independent, and prefer to live alone without anyone who depends on them. But this probably isn't the case for you, as a Cancer. This zodiac sign needs sweetness in the form of affection and touch, Farrar says. But more importantly, you want a place to put all of your nurturing energy. Whether this means you want to bring children (or fur babies) into your relationship or just want to call your partner your family, getting a sense of creating your own family unit is something that's important to you in a relationship. "Time at home and sharing memories helps Cancer come out of its shell," she says.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Being Seen Tina Gong for Bustle Pretty much everyone loves the feeling of being loved by others, but Leos really adore being adored, Farrar says. To this zodiac sign, it's perhaps more important to feel that they're truly seen than it is to just understand that they're loved. "Being in an intimate relationship can help Leos get the attention and sense of being seen they so think they deserve," she says. Maybe, for you, being seen means having a partner who pays close attention to the ebb and flow of your emotions. Or maybe it looks like having someone who's consistently intentional about getting to know everything about what makes you you.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Stability For many people, there's something really wonderful about having a partner who you can always depend on. "Virgos like routines and feel most comfortable in relationships that are predictable, practical, and not too challenging," Alexander says. For some folks, this kind of stability might feel stifling or restrictive, but not for you. "[Virgos] enjoy the day-to-day companionship and shared experiences that make up a long-term partnership," she says. As a Virgo, you probably cherish small moments with your partner, like sitting down to breakfast at your favorite spot together or going for a walk in the sunshine on the weekend.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Having A Constant Companion Tina Gong for Bustle "This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and relationships, so it’s logical that Libras would seek fulfillment through romantic partnerships," Alexander says. "They love being 'paired' and find it difficult to go it alone for long." For some couples, having plenty of space to do their own thing is an important part of staying strong. But this probably isn't true for you. "The social aspect of a relationship appeals to Libras," she says. This means that double dates are so your thing. Even when there are no other couples around, though, you know that you always have your partner nearby to keep you company.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): The Passion There is a range of types of relationships that can be really fulfilling in your life — coworkers, friends, and family members. But for a Scorpio, there's nothing like the strong feelings that come with having a romantic partner. "Passionate and deeply emotional, Scorpios feel a need to immerse themselves in partnerships," Alexander says. "They love experiencing the intensity that only a profound romantic affair can inspire, and feel most alive when sharing the drama of an all-consuming relationship." If you're looking to appreciate the passion without the extra drama, make sure to give yourself time to calm down whenever a fight begins to brew.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Having A Travel Buddy Tina Gong for Bustle Different people want different things from a relationship. For some, it's having someone to come home to each night. For others, it might mean being able to build a life with a partner. For a Sagittarius, it's all about the adventuring. "Playful Sagittarians love having fun with their partners," Alexander says. "They’re happiest when they can travel with their companions and share good times together." Unless you have a really flexible job or plenty of extra income, you probably can't take a trip with your partner every weekend. But something as tiny as exploring a new part of town or taking a short drive to a nearby attraction is sure to meet your need for adventure together.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Building A Life Together Marriage isn't for everyone, but some folks really love the idea of finding "The One" and then staying together for life. "Capricorns value stability and longevity," Alexander says. "Relationships that can stand the test of time mean a lot to them." As a Capricorn, you probably love establishing a committed, permanent partnership where you can share major goals for the future. Maybe you and your love spend hours dreaming about the business you want to start together or the home you want to build when you save up some money. Whatever the future holds, you're sure that you want a partner who'll be there right by your side.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Sharing Your Hobbies With Someone Tina Gong for Bustle For some people, it's easy for a friend to turn into a romantic partner, despite the idea of the "friend zone." This is definitely true for an Aquarius, because this zodiac sign actually sees friendship as key to a relationship, Alexander says. "These people are likely to marry their best friends, and love the companionship of partners," she says. Having your BFF become your partner means that the person you love to hold hands with is also the one you love to share your hobbies and interests with. Maybe you met while rock climbing or during a cooking class, but whatever exciting activities brought you together, you'll be glad to know that after a long day of fun, you'll be able to go home hand in hand.