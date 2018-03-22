Starbucks comes out with exciting new drinks all the time, which is one of the reasons everyone loves the coffee chain so much. While their newest drinks have been amazing — especially the new Strawberry Honey Blossom Créme Frappuccino, which looks like summer in a cup — this latest one has to be one of the more exciting new options as of late. And, unlike the Strawberry Honey Blossom Frapp, this one is available in America. Starbucks made the first day of spring a little bit sweeter when they announced their new Crystal Ball Frappuccino this week, a drink that was surrounded by mystery (its release was predicted, although the company denied it at first). The first thing you'll notice is that this drink is extremely pretty to look at. Then you'll wonder exactly what's in Starbucks' Crystal Ball Frappuccino, of course.

The Crystal Ball Frappuccino is, like I said, very pretty to look at. It's a very aesthetically pleasing turquoise shade, with colorful sprinkles on top. It might even be prettier than the Unicorn Frappuccino — which is a tough feat to accomplish. However, that might make you wonder what could possibly be in this drink that makes it so vibrant, as it's not usually something you associate with coffee.

According to Starbucks, this drink starts as a crème-based Frappuccino. It's infused with peach flavor and — here's the most magical part — it includes turquoise sparkles, which is what creates the marbling effect you probably notice in photos. So, the drink itself is basically crème and peach flavors.

It gets better, though... and a whole lot sweeter. The Frappuccino is topped with peach-flavored whipped cream and then sprinkled with colored candy gems. Yes, this could potentially be the sweetest drink you'll ever have, but also maybe the best? And definitely the most magical. I would like to request peach-flavored whipped cream on absolutely everything that I eat, which I don't think is an unreasonable request!

Perhaps the coolest thing about this Frappuccino, though, is that it predicts your future — hence the name, "Crystal Ball." It doesn't just look like a crystal ball, it acts like one too. Each drink is topped with colored candy gems, either blue, green, or purple, and each color signifies a different fortune. Customers don't know which color gem they're going to get.

The blue candy signifies adventure, so if you buy this drink and get blue, you might want to take a few more risks that day. Maybe say "yes" instead of saying "no," or just trying something new and different. The green candy means luck, which makes sense. (My favorite part about this is that Starbucks has a disclaimer for the lucky green candies, saying, "*Starbucks does not assume liability for any luck or lack of luck that you experience, but we really do hope you have a fantastic day.")

Lastly, the purple candy means "magic." I'm not sure how that could predict your day, but maybe it means something super special and enchanting will happen to you. That sounds exciting!

If you're as sold as I am on this drink, you better get to a Starbucks ASAP. The Crystal Ball Frappuccino goes on sale Thursday, Mar. 22, but it's a limited-time drink. It's actually only available until Monday, Mar. 26 in America, Canada, and Mexico. That means that if you want to get your hands on one, you better do it this weekend — otherwise you'll lose your chance at trying it out, posting it on Instagram (the best part, of course), and hearing about your future. And you definitely don't want to let that happen!